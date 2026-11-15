CIF San Diego Section Football Semifinal Results and Championship Matchups

Carlsbad and Cathedral Catholic advance to the Open Division championship game. Review all CIF San Diego Section semifinal scores, key player stats, and next-round matchups.

The Carlsbad High School Lancers secured a pivotal victory in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division semifinals, defeating Santa Fe Christian with a final score of 21-13. The decisive win occurred on Friday night before a sellout crowd exceeding 4,000 spectators at the Carlsbad venue. This triumph propels the No. 1-seeded Lancers, who finished the regular season with a 10-1 record, into the championship game scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Southwestern College. They will face the No. 2-seeded Cathedral Catholic, who hold a 7-3 record.

Defensive Dominance Against Top Quarterback

Trent Kellas, the edge rusher for Carlsbad High School, executed a disruptive strategy that troubled highly touted Santa Fe Christian quarterback Dax Labrum throughout the contest. Kellas credited the team's strong defensive line for allowing him to rush aggressively off the edge on nearly every defensive play. The strategy proved highly effective as Carlsbad recorded three sacks against Labrum during the game. Two of those critical sacks occurred during Santa Fe Christian's final, last-ditch offensive drive in the closing moments of the contest.

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When defenders did not sack Labrum, they consistently forced him out of the pocket, compelling him to scramble and pass under pressure. Despite this intense defensive pressure, Labrum demonstrated flashes of elite capability by connecting on precise throws. He completed 12 of 28 pass attempts for 133 total yards and two touchdowns. Notably, he delivered high-level passes to wide receiver Chase Woolley, showcasing college-caliber timing on specific plays. However, the overall efficiency was hampered by inconsistent rhythm and forced errors under duress.

Offensive Production Drives Lancers Forward

Carlsbad's ground game provided the essential offensive balance needed to secure the win. Running back Darian Webb dominated the rushing attack, carrying the ball 26 times for an impressive 175 yards. Webb crossed the goal line three times, accounting for significant scoring opportunities. This performance elevated his seasonal total to 1,965 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns, cementing his status as a premier offensive weapon in the league. The combination of Webb's rushing success and Kellas's defensive pressure effectively neutralized Santa Fe Christian's offensive potential.

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Labrum's timing issues were further highlighted by an interception thrown by Elijah Fudge. The turnover occurred when Labrum attempted a long pass off his back foot while under pressure. The ball hung in the air, allowing Fudge to intercept the pass and halt a promising offensive sequence. These turnovers and negative plays were critical in maintaining the Lancers' lead. The win marks a significant milestone for the Carlsbad program as they prepare for the highest-stakes game of the season.

Cathedral Catholic Advances on Balanced Attack

Cathedral Catholic earned their championship berth through a balanced offensive performance that showcased their depth. Honor Fa'alave-Johnson and Willie Flores formed a potent rushing duo, combining for 25 carries that gained 210 yards. They accounted for two touchdowns in the game. Fa'alave-Johnson contributed a massive 45-yard touchdown run, while Flores added a 5-yard score. Their ability to control the line of scrimmage allowed Cathedral Catholic to overcome earlier struggles and advance to the title game.

The Knights also received significant contributions from their passing game and defense. Koa Smith-Mayall connected with Gianluca Busalacchi on a 45-yard touchdown pass, stretching the field and keeping drives alive. Defensively, the team was anchored by Ryder Molchanoff and Asofa Lauifi, both of whom recorded sacks to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. Jojo Samuel provided stability in the secondary and on the perimeter with 12 total tackles. These individual efforts culminated in a successful run to the championship against the top-seeded Lancers.

Divisional Semifinal Results and Bracket Updates

Several other teams advanced in the CIF San Diego Section playoffs across various divisions. In another key matchup, Gaige Weddle ran for five touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, to lead his team past LCC. Gavin Stewart sealed the victory with a crucial interception, sending the Broncos to a semifinal against No. 3-seeded Oceanside. In the Division 1 bracket, Zac Benitez threw a late 1-yard touchdown run to help Granite Hills defend its title. Gage Spalding added four rushing touchdowns for the Eagles, who will face No. 8-seeded Torrey Pines in the next round.

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Torrey Pines advanced to the semifinals with a dramatic late 19-yard field goal by Clark Drcar. Jacob Kreiss contributed 71 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Blake Miller threw for 145 yards and a score. Nolan Seelhorst recorded 11 tackles and forced a fumble for the team. In the Southern Division, Oceanside moved forward with Anthony Barquinero completing 7 of 11 passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Neke Letuli rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown, setting up a semifinal hosting of No. 7-seeded Rancho Bernardo. Meanwhile, Del Norte advanced by hosting No. 3-seeded St. Augustine after Madox Romans scored five touchdowns.

Additional Playoff Matchups and Statistical Leaders

St. Augustine advanced to the semifinals led by Paisios Polamalu, who carried the ball 41 times for 307 yards and two touchdowns. His brother, Ephraim Polamalu, also scored a rushing touchdown. Julian Chanfreau completed 10 of 13 passes for 150 yards to support the offense. In the North County division, Poway secured their spot by defeating Holtville. Levi Graham threw for 176 yards and a 9-yard touchdown to Trent Williams. Poway will now host No. 4-seeded Point Loma in the semifinals.

Point Loma advanced with a strong passing performance from Ryder Watson, who threw three touchdown passes to Collin Scott. This sets up an intriguing semifinal contest against Poway. In the Southern Section, Steele Canyon advanced after Gavin Caha threw five touchdowns to lead the team over Valhalla. These results finalize the bracket for the upcoming championship games and semifinals, highlighting the depth of talent across the CIF San Diego Section.