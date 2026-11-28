Valley Center defeated Marantha Christian 62-7 for Division 4, while Torrey Pines claimed the Division 1 crown against Oceanside at Southwestern College on November 27, 2026.

The California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 and Division 4 football championships reached their dramatic conclusion on Friday, November 27, 2026, at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. The double-header event featured two dominant performances that established new standards for high school football excellence in the region. Torrey Pines secured the top-tier Division 1 title, while Valley Center asserted its supremacy in the smaller classification with a decisive victory.

Torrey Pines Claims Division 1 Championship Title

Torrey Pines defeated Oceanside to capture the CIF Division 1 championship, capping off a standout season with a significant win on the state stage. The matchup featured intense offensive and defensive battles from the opening kickoff. Oceanside's Adonis Lucas provided early excitement with an airborne run on the opening kickoff return against Torrey Pines in the first quarter.

Also read St. John Bosco Claims CIF-SS Division 1 Title Over Corona Centennial as JW North Wins Division 9

Quarterback Blake Miller led the Torrey Pines offense with precision passing plays throughout the first quarter. Oceanside responded with their own offensive threats, as Neke Letuli carried the ball firmly against the Torrey Pines defense. The game remained competitive until a pivotal special teams play shifted the momentum. Kingston Bankston blocked a field goal attempt by Oceanside's Jamez Jones in the second quarter, a critical stop that prevented Oceanside from potentially closing the gap.

The Torrey Pines defense held firm as the game progressed. Receiver Cullen Green made key receptions and continued to run the ball effectively against Oceanside in the second quarter. The team's resilience and strategic execution ultimately allowed them to control the final outcome. Players celebrated enthusiastically after putting the Torrey Pines sticker on the bracket, officially marking their status as Division 1 champions.

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Valley Center Dominates Division 4 Championship Matchup

Valley Center delivered a commanding performance to defeat Marantha Christian with a final score of 62-7 in the CIF Division 4 championship game. The victory underscored Valley Center's offensive prowess and defensive dominance throughout the contest. The atmosphere before the game was electric, with Marantha Christian players being introduced just before they played against Valley Center.

Marantha Christian's Daniel Schaffer greeted teammates with visible camaraderie as the team prepared for the high-stakes matchup. On the field, Valley Center's Jonathan Teter stood with teammates during the National Anthem, displaying focus before the game began. The physical nature of the contest was evident immediately, with Mitchell Stehly carrying the ball aggressively against Marantha Christian in the first quarter.

The defensive pressure from Valley Center was relentless. Marantha Christian's Sawyer Bryant struggled to secure a pass intended for him as Valley Center's Brandon Reveles defended the play effectively in the first quarter. Once Valley Center established control, the scoring frequency increased dramatically. Mitchell Stehly crossed the goal line for a touchdown while holding out the ball, followed closely by Marantha Christian's Holton Heinrichs in the second quarter.

Valley Center's offense continued to exploit gaps in the Marantha defense. Gauge Wright pointed toward the end zone as he neared the goal line to score another touchdown against Marantha Christian in the second quarter. The defensive unit also contributed to the scoring, with Brandon Reveles scoring a touchdown himself. After the score, Brody Lane congratulated Brandon Reveles, who was at the center of the celebration, as Chace Paxton signaled the touchdown.

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Post-Game Celebrations and Coaching Recognition

The final seconds of the CIF Division 4 championship game saw Valley Center celebrate their comprehensive victory. Head coach Bill Dunckel got splashed with a bucket of sports drink as the final seconds ticked down, marking a joyous end to a successful season. Dunckel reacted to the dousing, sharing the moment with players who celebrated winning the CIF Division 4 championship game against Marantha Christian.

In contrast, Marantha Christian head coach Nick Novak held the runner-up trophy with dignity after the team lost to Valley Center. The emotional weight of the competition was evident on both sidelines. Despite the loss, the Marantha team showed sportsmanship and resilience throughout the day. For Valley Center, the celebrations continued as Mitchell Stehly held up the trophy, center right, surrounded by teammates who celebrated winning the game with a 62-7 score.

Historic Context and Season Legacy

These championship games marked significant milestones for both Valley Center and Torrey Pines. The Division 4 title reinforced Valley Center's status as a powerhouse program, while the Division 1 victory elevated Torrey Pines to the pinnacle of California high school football for the year. The events at Southwestern College provided a fitting finale to the CIF football season.

The detailed statistics from the Division 4 game, including the 62-7 score, highlight the disparity in execution between the two finalists. Similarly, the defensive stops by Kingston Bankston and the offensive drives led by Blake Miller defined the Division 1 contest. These results will serve as benchmarks for the programs as they prepare for future seasons. The achievements of players like Cullen Green, Blake Miller, and Bill Dunckel will be remembered as key factors in their respective team's success.