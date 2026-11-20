Ciel Dubai Marina officially opens as the Guinness World Records highest hotel at 377m. The property features a 76th-floor infinity pool and premium rooms starting at £250.

The Ciel Dubai Marina hotel has officially opened its doors as the world's tallest hotel, piercing the skyline at a staggering 377 meters. This architectural marvel is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group's Vignette Collection and stands as a definitive new landmark in Dubai. The property rises from the waterside like a needle, offering guests experiences that transcend typical luxury hospitality standards.

Ciel Dubai Marina Height and Pool Records

Ciel Dubai Marina holds the Guinness World Records title for the highest hotel globally. Its crowning feature is the Sky Pool, located on the 76th floor. This outdoor infinity pool sits at a height that exceeds the current record holder by 16 meters. The previous record was held by the nearby Address Beach Resort, whose panoramic pool is situated at 294 meters above sea level. Although the Ciel Dubai Marina Sky Pool awaits official recognition, its elevation is already proven to be the highest outdoor infinity pool in existence.

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The Sky Pool itself is an intimate space measuring 11 by 9.6 meters. Its placement within the narrowing top of the needle-like structure creates a sense of exclusivity. The design prioritizes the visual experience of floating high above the city over functional lap swimming. Guests can expect a serene, high-altitude dip with unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea and the Palm Jumeirah fronds below.

Guest Rooms and Architectural Features

Interior design at Ciel Dubai Marina leverages its verticality to create immersive environments. The hotel contains 1,004 rooms, with pricing and views scaling directly with floor level. The most affordable accommodations overlook the marina and cityscape. The premium billets start from £250 and feature windows facing the Arabian Sea. These rooms utilize floor-to-ceiling glass walls that can be fully opened with a single bedside button press.

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Bathroom designs incorporate smart glass technology. Guests can switch walls from opaque to transparent to reveal scenic views while showering. Television screens are positioned to allow guests to view superyachts in Dubai Harbour while watching content. The glass-fronted elevators also serve as an attraction, taking over a minute to ascend to the upper floors. The 61st floor houses a gym offering some of the city's most spectacular sunrise and sunset views from treadmills.

Dining and Entertainment Options

Concierge services and dining are elevated to match the hotel's height. Tattu, a pan-Asian restaurant, occupies the 74th floor. The venue features moody lighting and dragon-inspired decor that complements the skyline vistas. Even the restroom facilities offer panoramic views of the city. The culinary program highlights dishes such as wild mushroom spring rolls with truffle. Honey-glazed Chilean bass with mango and lime is another noted favorite among guests.

While dinner service at Tattu is considered pricey, the restaurant offers surprisingly good value lunch options. These midday meals are available for £30 and provide a way to experience the venue's ambiance and cuisine at a lower cost point. The Sky Lounge terrace on the upper floors provides a 360-degree view for evening cocktails. Ground-level amenities include a waterfront walkway backed by restaurants for pleasant evening exercise before returning to the heights.

Pricing and Booking Details

Access to the various facilities at Ciel Dubai Marina is priced separately from room rates. Bed and breakfast doubles begin at £250 per night. The exclusive Sky Pool is available for four-hour sessions starting from £61. This fee covers the use of the high-altitude space and ensures a controlled, premium experience for visitors. The combination of record-breaking height, exclusive amenities, and strategic location on Palm Jumeirah positions Ciel Dubai Marina as a unique entry in the global luxury hotel market. The property effectively redefines the parameters of altitude and view in urban hospitality.