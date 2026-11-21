The family of a 15-year-old killed in suburban Chicago in 2010 says Cicero police shared new details about a phone call he received before his death as the case remains unsolved.

The family of Kevin Anthony Sanders tells FOX Chicago that Cicero police clarified the timing of a phone call he received before he was killed in 2010.

Kevin Anthony Sanders was 15 when he was found shot to death in an alley two doors from his Cicero home on Nov. 22, 2010. His family says Cicero police clarified that a phone call once believed to be tied to his final moments did not coincide with him leaving home. The killing remains unsolved, and his mother and sister are asking anyone with information to come forward.

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Nearly 16 years after 15-year-old Kevin Anthony Sanders was shot and killed just steps from his family’s Cicero home, his mother and younger sister are still searching for answers about who took his life. As another holiday season approaches, the family is revisiting a tragedy that forever changed their lives. Now, a meeting with Cicero police has revealed new information about a phone call once believed to be connected to the teenager’s final moments.

On Nov. 22, 2010, Sanders walked out of his family’s home and never returned. He was later found shot to death in an alley along South 55th Court, just two doors from where he lived. His younger sister, Taylor Sanders, was just 8 years old at the time. Now 24, she still remembers the last time she saw her big brother alive.

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"He said he was going to go somewhere, and then he left. He said bye to me and then left," Taylor recalled. Kevin’s mother, Rosa Sanders, was at work when Taylor called to tell her emergency vehicles had surrounded their neighborhood. When she returned home, she learned Kevin had been killed.

His body was lying in an alley near their home, still dressed in his school uniform. The teenager was known for his love of basketball and his outgoing personality. His family remembers a boy who loved making people laugh, teasing his little sister and dreaming of one day buying his mother a mansion. Instead of celebrating his milestones, his family has spent nearly 16 years wondering what his life might have become.

For years, questions have surrounded a phone call Kevin reportedly received before his death. His mother previously recounted that her father warned Kevin not to go outside because of the rainy weather. She said investigators had told her about a call asking him to come outside. But during a meeting with the family on Friday, Nov. 20, Cicero police provided new information about that call.

According to the family, investigators clarified that the phone call did not occur at the same time Kevin left the home. The family said police also identified the caller as a woman who was 28 at the time. Investigators interviewed her and did not consider her a suspect, the family said. The clarification raises new questions about the timeline leading up to Kevin’s killing, including who he may have been meeting and why he went outside.

The investigation also included surveillance footage from a nearby fire station. The video captured vehicles traveling through the alley and people in the area around the time of the killing. The identities of the people captured on video and whether they had any connection to the homicide have not been publicly established. What they’re saying Rosa says multiple detectives have handled her son’s case over the years.

With each change, she has hoped a fresh perspective might lead investigators to the person responsible.

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"In my mind it just happened yesterday," she said, recalling the evening she returned home from work and learned her son was dead. The timing of Kevin’s killing has made the holidays especially painful. He was killed just days before Thanksgiving, turning what should have been a season of family gatherings and celebration into an annual reminder of loss. Rosa recalls spending that first Thanksgiving in bed, overwhelmed by grief.

Christmas celebrations also became difficult for the family. A sister’s plea for justiceFor Taylor, the pain of losing her brother at such a young age has been compounded by watching her mother grieve. She has now spent about twice as many years without Kevin as she had with him.

"Just to please come forward, because I hate seeing my mom, like I hate seeing her sad. It breaks my heart.

" Rosa knows an arrest would never bring her son back, but she believes answers could provide some measure of justice. "I just want some answers," she said. "It's not gonna bring Anthony back, but for, you know, some closure, some justice. " As the 16th anniversary of Kevin’s killing approaches, the family hopes renewed attention will encourage someone who has remained silent to finally speak.

Anyone with information about the Nov. 22, 2010, killing of Kevin Anthony Sanders is urged to contact the Cicero Police Department at 708-652-2130. The information in this report came from FOX Chicago interviews with Rosa and Taylor Sanders, who recounted their Nov. 20 meeting with Cicero police.