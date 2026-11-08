Ciara Workout Treadmill Heels Fifth Baby

Singer Ciara, 41, shares new video of treadmill workout in heels while expecting fifth child with Russell Wilson, 37, sparking fan reactions online.

Singer Ciara, 41, recently posted a striking Instagram video on Friday that showcases her fitness routine while expecting her fifth child. The clip features the performer walking on a treadmill while wearing black patent heels, a choice that has drawn immediate attention and praise from her online following.

Ciara revealed in September that she is carrying a baby with her husband, NFL star and CBS Sports analyst Russell Wilson, 37. This new arrival will be their fourth child together, adding to their growing family which already includes three children from their marriage.

Also read This Coach’s Interval Formula Makes Treadmill Running Feel Easier While Getting You Faster. Here’s How to Execute It.

High Heels On Moving Treadmill

In the video, Ciara walks confidently to the beat of her hit song 1,2 Step while showcasing her baby bump. She wears a black crop top and black leggings that highlight her growing pregnancy, completing the glamorous look with dark sunglasses and gold bangles.

The singer captioned the post with the phrase Getting my steps in. MY way. and tagged the wellness brand Qalo. The slow-motion footage shows her looking directly into the camera before raising her arms in celebration, appearing energetic and poised despite her advanced stage of pregnancy.

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Supportive Online Reactions

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with supportive messages for the music artist. One follower described Ciara as iconic, while another commented that she makes being pregnant look so good, praising her ability to maintain her style and energy levels.

The post highlights Ciara's reputation for maintaining a high-energy public persona. Her decision to wear heels while exercising on a moving machine demonstrates her commitment to her personal brand and fitness goals, even as she prepares for new motherhood.

Family Expansion And Existing Children

This pregnancy marks a significant expansion for the family unit of Ciara and Russell Wilson. They are already parents to Sienna, who is nine years old, Win, who is six, and Amora, who is two. The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary earlier this summer.

Ciara also has a son named Future Zahir, 12, from her previous relationship with rapper Future. The couple previously discussed their blended family dynamics, with Wilson expressing gratitude for his role as a stepfather to Future.

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Pregnancy Announcement Details

Ciara officially announced the pregnancy in September through an Instagram post. She shared a video of herself hanging a new baby onesie on a clothesline alongside white T-shirts for her other four children. She wrote One more person to love in the caption.

Russell Wilson commented on the announcement post with the message Baby Cinco, referencing the date May 5. Shortly after the news broke, Ciara hinted at the gender of the unborn child with the phrase Soft girl. Full house. Full heart, leading many to speculate about the baby's gender.

Public Advocacy And Relationship Views

During the iHeart Music Festival in September, Ciara joined podcast host Loren LoRosa and Dr Contessa Metcalfe to discuss women's health and HIV prevention with the organization Gilead. Her participation in these candid conversations highlighted her commitment to public health advocacy alongside her music career.

The couple has shared insights into their long-lasting marriage, citing prayer and communication as key factors. Russell Wilson told E! News that God, Jesus, prayer, quality time, and date nights are central to their relationship, while Ciara emphasized the importance of mastering communication skills.