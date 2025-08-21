Ciara Takes Us on a Fashion Journey Through the Years

From her early days as a fresh-faced teen to her current status as a fashion icon, Ciara reflects on her style evolution, sharing insights into her most iconic looks.

I was a baby fresh out of high school, and what I'm wearing was one of my, like, staple looks. A red carpet of this magnitude yet at this point, I definitely know I hadn't mastered... the song was originally called Cookies, just so you know. But I remember playing around being this 18-year-old little girl dreaming so big, to kick it off from me. Whenever, you know, she puts makeup and color on, Goodies was such a vibrant song. Was thinking about taking this song from me.

So yeah, just super, super proud of the journeysurprised me in, like, the ninth inning, Like, I could cry thinking about it. it just looks like young CiCi but with so much attitude. That also pours into you. Or my high school days with me jamming out in the video. There was so much love in the video. The crowd is going crazy. It's kind of amazing how fashion kind of like comes back. That is a little bit of, like, my armor. And then, obviously, I'm a military baby, The next look in this photo. To me, really represented one of the examples♪ This is where they stay crunk, throw it up ♪ if the hoodie placement wasn't right. On a Ciara video, on a CiCi video, this might be the first time I tried a wig. Wearing a skirt, believe it or not, Sometimes the photos back in the day would be like. All righty, next look. I wanna say it was my first Video Music Award. It was my mistake, right? I think we just get each other, you know? And Dave and Missy basically have created or something like that, We were dancing in a style that reflected that, Lindy Hop meets hip-hop a little bit, This dress was Dolce & Gabbana. And I remember someone on set telling me What if I had a thing on the side, made you cry? Like, all these things Because guys can just flip it, you know? And she was one of the few women but she also knew how to tap into all other sides, And I do feel like that was another part with Big Freedia this night, I literally was about to knock every person out And when it came to the hair, because I believe we looked back at our old sketches. And there was something so empowering We put Michelle Obama and Barack Obama in the back of us. We can't go do J&B and not do it right. Is that I learned that I was pregnant. You know, when it comes to big nights like this. Because this cape was a bit dramatic. Because I wanna say this was his first time and I just remember we got to know each other really well. We had my security guard Mike, at that time. He was under my skirt, like trying to sew me up And this is really fun being there to support my friend and this is for the Black Music Collective. I always want attitude at the end. To highlight a Black designer. But also the front is a thing, so I'm like, hold it, hold it, hold it, hold it, whew, That you don't have to become someone different. CiCi, the artist, and just be who I am creatively, but it was worth it. This, again, is me tapping into my inner tomboy. And talk about androgynous fashion, Always fun. Audrey Hepburn kind of energy in the hair. And it's funny 'cause I actually designed It was a very fun night to go to Kim's event, And I'm also obsessed with furry boots. It just was giving me like chic in the morning, I sometimes struggle between being true to what I want to do And in this case, I felt like this is like my way in moments like this, because I saw this dress online, fresh off the runway, sometimes we see looks that we are, like, fall in love Oh my gosh, if I can get my hands on that, in my head all night. And, like, there was an extra shimmy. Black is one of my favorite colors, which red sometimes, to me, cuts through like a black. And in my packaging, I be like smooth like that or whatever. Like, sometimes I have to just be tough and I have felt on the journey, I hope people can get inspired to do that as well. And I'm so proud of this cover, for taking me down this fashion memory lane





voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ciara Fashion Style Evolution Music Videos Red Carpet Iconic Looks Black Music Collective Andrew Makadok Fashion Icon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ciara Takes on TikTok Challenge Inspired by Nicki Minaj in Louboutin Condora HeelsCiara defied gravity while taking on TikTok's viral Nicki Minaj Challenge with the help of a pair of Christian Louboutin's Condora heels.

Read more »

Teddy Bridgewater's nomadic football journey takes another turn, this time to Tampa BayTeddy Bridgewater is back in the NFL, just a little earlier than the well-traveled quarterback would have preferred.

Read more »

Belinda Takes Us Out to Talk Matcha & FashionBillboard Latin catches up with Belinda as she opens up about her inspiration behind “Heterocromía,” why her current era in music and life is her favorite, how she feels about creating “corridos coquettes” in a male-dominated space, collaborating with Natanael Cano and Tito Double P, her thoughts on the ICE raids, her French-speaking skills, and...

Read more »

Sensual, Sheer Fashion Takes Center Stage This SummerFashionistas make the sheer trend their own on the streets, making it the standout look for summer 2025.

Read more »

Want To Know This Insider’s Shopping Hack?Every fashion capital has this luxury discount fashion mecca

Read more »

Scandinavian Fashion: 26 Fashion Labels You Should KnowSeveral fashion brands from Denmark and Sweden are in high demand. Learn more about Scandinavian fashion here.

Read more »