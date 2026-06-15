Ciara Shifts to Icy Blue Whiskey Slippers at Uber's World Cup-Themed New York Party

Singer Ciara attended Uber's World Cup celebration in New York, swapping her usual silver sandals for a limited edition icy blue Whiskey Slipper mule, pairing it with a graphic tee and silver bracelets.

At a Friday evening event hosted by Uber in New York, singer Ciara made a subtle yet striking style shift, moving away from the mirrored silver footwear she has often worn recently to a cool icy blue pair.

The celebration, themed around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, took place at Pier 36 and was organized for Uber One members. Ciara, known for her hit song 'Goodies,' chose a pair of limited edition 'Whiskey Slippers' in that icy blue hue, a minimalist mule design with an sharply pointed toe, a single transparent PVC strap, and a slender 115mm stiletto heel.

The design is such that from the front, the foot appears to rest on the outline of a pointed pump created by the pale blue footbed and heel, rather than on a conventional open sandal base. She paired the shoes with a sleeveless black graphic T-shirt from the brand Transcending Obscurity, which she wore as a mini dress.

The blue-and-white artwork on the shirt echoed the shoes' icy tone, while her accessories consisted of multiple stacked silver bracelets on both wrists. This footwear choice represents a small but clear variation in a style formula Ciara has revisited multiple times. In March 2026, she appeared at Karol G's Con Cora Foundation Benefit Gala in Miami wearing another clear sandal, a pair of Maison Ernest mules with a backless design, which she styled with a silver metallic finish.

By April, for the Fashion Institute of Technology's annual gala, she had switched to a fully metallic look. The latest iteration integrates the cool blue shade to create a more direct connection with her graphic tee, softening the overall aesthetic. Her selection also aligns with a broader trend of clear and hybrid footwear seen around the World Cup opening events, where many attendees opted for shoes that blend transparency with colored or metallic elements rather than going fully transparent.

For instance, at the opening ceremony in Mexico City, some chose designs like Jeffrey Campbell's Booyah sandals with a wide vinyl strap and a cutout wedge. The Uber party itself featured a DJ set by Mark Ronson and a live performance by the Backstreet Boys, with other notable guests including Lindsay Lohan, Andy Cohen, and Sophia Bush. This appearance underscores Ciara's consistent influence in fashion, often using accessories to pivot an established look with a single seasonal color update





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Ciara Uber One Party Whiskey Slippers World Cup 2026 Clear Sandals Mule Icy Blue Transcending Obscurity Mark Ronson Backstreet Boys

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