Ciara's 'Promise' Leaked After a Record Exec Called It the 'Worst R&B Song,' Then It Hit No. 1

Ciara's hit song 'Promise' faced initial criticism from a Sony executive who deemed it the 'worst R&B record.' Undeterred, Ciara leaked the song to an Atlanta radio station, resulting in its explosive popularity and her first No. 1 album. Ciara reflects on the importance of calculated risks and trusting her instincts, sharing insights into her music promotion strategies and highlighting the various ways to measure success in the music industry.

In 2006, Ciara , then a rising star, faced a setback when a Sony executive deemed her song ' Promise ' the 'worst R&B record.' Undeterred, the 39-year-old singer took a bold risk. She orchestrated a leak of the song to an Atlanta radio station, a move that proved to be a masterstroke. The song exploded in popularity and became a massive hit. As a result, Ciara achieved her first No. 1 album, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Looking back on this experience, Ciara acknowledges the importance of calculated risks and trusting her instincts. She recalled, 'We leaked it at an Atlanta radio station and literally the song took off and was a monster.' She also shared insights into her approach to music promotion, revealing that she once invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to promote her 2010 single 'Gimme Dat' with a music video. While the song didn't achieve the same chart-topping success as 'Promise,' Ciara remains steadfast in her belief and continues to pursue her musical vision. She stated, 'There’s been times when maybe it doesn’t work as well as I thought it would. But I’ve been pretty consistent in my belief, so I won’t stop believing.'Ciara's success story is not solely defined by chart performance. She emphasizes the importance of recognizing different metrics of success, citing the example of her 2013 song 'Body Party,' which reached No. 1 on R&B/hip-hop radio despite not garnering a nomination for any major awards. She highlighted the discrepancy, saying, 'You would think that that metric would automatically classify you for a nomination, right? No. 1 song, moving the needle in a pretty cool direction, I would say, and I don’t have a nomination.' This incident underscores Ciara's resilience and her determination to define her own path to success within the music industry.





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ciara Promise Music Industry Success Risk Taking Leaked Song R&B

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-wife of singer breaks silence after dog abuse video: ‘Am done being SILENT’Dany Ciara has released a statement following even more controversy surrounding former husband, Tim Lambesis.

Read more »

Russell Wilson, Ciara devastated after death of their beloved dog: 'Blessing to our family'Just days after Wilson and the Steelers were eliminated from Super Bowl contention, the quarterback and his wife, Ciara, announced that their Great Dane had passed away.

Read more »

Ciara teases plans to have a fourth child with husband Russell WilsonThe Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and the “Level Up” singer are already parents to daughters Sienna, 7, and Amora, 1, and son Win, 4.

Read more »

Ciara And Russell Wilson May Have A Fifth ChildTODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Ciara play a game of Sip or Spill where she reveals which of her friends she turns to for a wild night out and her plans to have a fifth baby with her husband, Russell Wilson!

Read more »

Ciara Reacts to Video Message From Husband Russell Wilson on TODAYCiara's husband, Russell Wilson, surprises her with a video message wishing her luck as she guest co-hosts TODAY with Jenna & Friends. 'I love you. I'm proud of you,' he says.

Read more »

Ciara’s Latest Fit Was All About the Stripes and Elongated SilhouettesThe reigning Princess of Crunk & B was discovered by record executive L.A. Reid in the early 2000s. After dropping her debut album, “Goodies,” Ciara reached a new level of stardom. Here’s how she became a Grammy-winning artist.

Read more »