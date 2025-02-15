Ciara's Pre-Show Rituals and Getting-Ready Secrets

Get a glimpse into Ciara's pre-show rituals and beauty secrets as she prepares for a night of glamour and excitement. From her playlist and favorite products to her must-have hair care routine, Ciara reveals all the details that go into her stunning look.

She later joined Vogue, working at the brand for six years, starting as Beauty Writer before evolving into Senior Beauty Editor, overseeing the digital beauty and wellness sections. Valenti graduated with a liberal arts degree from Eugene Lang College, The New School for Liberal Arts, with a concentration on Culture and Media Studies and a minor in Journalism.

Take it from this longtime Bravo fan: there’s nothing like the rush of leaving your living room couch and stepping into the) #Fresquila and take all of it in—the neon-lit clubhouse decor, framed photos of legendary guests, TVs flashing legendary Bravo scenes—there’s a palpable buzz and sense of reality TV show history. The energy heightens when you step into the frenetic backstage area, where producers rush about and glam rooms are awhirl with stylists, artists, and assistants perfecting every detail. I got a front-row seat to it all on Wednesday night when I was invited to interview“I love the vibes, coming to dispel the drama and the status quo, clearing up rumors, and meeting new people,” Miller tells me, sipping a Moscow Mule. “The bartenders are great, and who doesn’t enjoy a little 45-minute sit-down with Andy?'Inside the glam room, it feels like a slice of midcentury Palm Springs, with its gilded vanity table and retro majesty palm wallpaper. Miller sits in front of me as her glam team works their magic, and Cohen and her castmate/co-guest Lindsay Hubbard flit in and out, catching up and cracking jokes. They’re crafting Aaliyah-inspired smoky eyes and sleek, perfectly straight hair, finished with TRESemmé’s new A-List Collection, including the Lacquer Shine Spray. A distressed leather jacket worn open to reveal her black bikini top and beaded belly chain completes the ‘90s R&B icon vibe. Below, Miller takes us through her pre-show rituals, getting-ready playlist, on-air hair must-haves, and more.What was I listening to today? Okay, I’ve been on a Fantasia kick. Yung Joc, Jeezy—definitely something to pump up the energy, a mix of R&B and hip hop. And Gorillaz are definitely in there, too.and I couldn’t remember what I was saying. I’d think, 'Did I just drop a bomb and then exit?' I don’t like doing that. It’s too scary. The whole thing goes so fast, and then the next morning, you wake up and think, 'Oh, everyone hates me.' That anxiety after a night out. Though honestly, tonight I’ll probably just have a Moscow Mule, just for my own anxiety and nerves, but like, just a couple sips.I love a really good sculpting facial. And of course, I always get my nails done, which I did today for the first time in a while. I hate sitting down to get my nails done; I have no patience. I’ve literally been using press-ons for the past seven months, but I finally told myself, “Ciara, stop being lazy,” so I went to the nail salon. Honestly, before big days like today, I need to lay down with a heated blanket before anyone else arrives.I have this look I’m wearing right now. Well, I always have to have two options—not always, but tonight I do because I’m a procrastinator and waited until the very last minute. I wasn’t sure, and I needed to hear other people’s opinions. So, this outfit is very Aaliyah-inspired: baggy jeans, matching jacket, bra top. It’s full of texture. I’ve been shopping in the men’s section lately, and I love it. Then I have another outfit, a suit, and we’ll make a game-time decision on the vibe. Honestly, I can’t really decide until my hair’s done. Once we’ve sealed it in with that finalTonight, I’m wearing Boy Smells Vanilla Era on my body and then the TRESemmé hair fragrance, which also has vanilla in it! I definitely love a Covergirl lip plumper; it’s always nice to feel like you have big lips when you walk into a room! And honestly, I really do have to spray my hair into place because once you're out there... you're out there. Theis great because it holds everything in place, but you can also brush it right out. Then, I use thewhen I need to go home and wrap my hair. I just put the serum in, brush it out, and I'm good to go. Boz from Beverly Hills has an insane wig collection. Karen Huger has great wig game—she’s really into her hair. And Wendy Osefo! Yeah, she’s got great hair too.It’s a game-time decision. Sometimes, I need to hear other people’s opinions before I make up my mind. Once my hair is done, I feel like I can finally make the decision on the outfit.I always go on with my castmates, love them, I think they’re great, but I want to be on with Oprah , Kerry Washington, Tyra Banks, Colman Domingo. I want to be on with my future boyfriend, even though I don’t know he’s my future yet!





InStyle / 🏆 103. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CIARA BRAVO BEAUTY SECRETS PRE-SHOW RITUALS HAIR CARE MAKEUP FASHION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Porches' Pre-Show Rituals and the Emotional Impact of Their Recent TourThis article explores the unique pre-show rituals developed by the touring members of synth-pop group Porches, their transition to a more bombastic sound with their new album 'Shirt,' and the emotional connection they forge with audiences through their raw and energetic live performances.

Read more »

ABC Extends Oscar Coverage with Pre-Show, Live Ceremony, and Post-Show SpecialsABC will provide comprehensive coverage of the 97th Academy Awards, including pre-show red carpet specials, live broadcast of the ceremony, and post-show coverage from various after-parties.

Read more »

Pre-Launch Liquidity Platform Boyco Goes Live With $2.2B in ‘Pre-Deposits’Through Boyco, applications can create pre-launch liquidity markets where users can deposit assets before the mainnet goes live.

Read more »

Porches' Unique Pre-Show Ritual and the Joy of TouringSynth-pop group Porches has a quirky pre-show ritual involving shaking knees, jumping, crawling, and howling. Frontman Aaron Maine embraces the spontaneity of these moments and the overall joys of touring, from Taco Bell runs to Walmart football games. The band's latest album, 'Shirt,' features a more bombastic sound, leading Maine to ditch backing tracks and embrace a rawer live experience.

Read more »

Captain America: Brave New World's Pre-Sales Show Promising SignsCaptain America: Brave New World's pre-sales are drawing comparisons to other Marvel Cinematic Universe entries. While not reaching the heights of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film's performance surpasses recent box office disappointments like The Marvels and Joker: Folie à Deux. Analysts predict a healthy opening weekend, potentially boosted by the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Read more »

2025 NFL Honors: Las Vegas to Host Pre-Super Bowl Awards ShowThe 2025 NFL Honors awards show will take place in Las Vegas before Super Bowl LVIII. The event recognizes the league's top performers and will feature a star-studded audience and a celebrity host. Details about the specific awards and nominees will be announced closer to the event.

Read more »