Ciara Miller Struggles with Emotions as Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship Continues

Ciara Miller is still processing her feelings after her friend Amanda Batula started dating her ex-boyfriend West Wilson. The production for Summer House's next season is set to begin in July, but the cast is yet to be finalized. The ongoing scandal involving West's lies has led to producers exploring new locations for the show.

Ciara Miller is grappling with her emotions after her close friend Amanda Batula started dating her ex-boyfriend West Wilson earlier this spring. The two are costars on the Bravo show Summer House .

Ciara has told friends that if West and Amanda are truly in love, she will accept their relationship. However, she is still processing her feelings. The source also revealed that the production for season 11 of the show is set to begin in July, but the cast is yet to be finalized. This comes amidst the ongoing scandal involving West, who was recently exposed for lying about his other relationships.

West has since had a face-to-face meeting with Kyle Cooke to discuss the situation, but it's unclear how their friendship will fare moving forward. The scandal has also led to producers exploring new locations for the show, as the original house will not be used in the next season.

Meanwhile, West and Amanda's relationship continues to face backlash from fans and cast members alike. Ciara, who dated West in 2023, is ready to move on from the drama and hopes to get answers from the couple during the upcoming season 10 reunion





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