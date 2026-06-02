Ciara Miller On Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship: 'It's Another Layer Of Hurt' - Summer House Preview

Enjoy Summer House season, 2020 preview with the latest gossip on Amanda Batula and West Wilson's relationship and Ciara Miller's thoughts on their developing relationship from a friendship standpoint. Also, catch up with the latest news on James Van Der Beek's ex-wife Heather McComb as she gets married and shares her happiness on the matter.

Ciara Miller weighs in on Amanda Batula and West Wilson 's relationship in 2020 Summer House season, discussing her friendship with Amanda and her feelings of betrayal over the newfound relationship between her ex-boyfriend and Amanda's husband, Kyle Cooke .

Ciara also shares her interactions with Amanda via text messages, revealing Amanda's denial of their relationship and her calling out Amanda as a snake in a heated conversation. Fans can catch more of their reunion on Bravo on June 2 and June 9 at 8 p.m. ET.





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Summer House Soledad) Friends Iglesia James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather Mccomb Ge Ciara Miller Amanda Batula West Wilson Relations Kyle Cooke Text Messages Reunion

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