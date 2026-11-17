Ciara Miller downplays her kiss with Kyle Cooke as steamy while addressing heartbreak over ex West Wilson's romance with best friend Amanda Batula on Summer House Season 11.

Ciara Miller responded to fan reactions regarding her on-screen romance with Kyle Cooke during the upcoming eleventh season of Summer House. The reality star stated that describing her kiss with the 44-year-old actor as steamy was inaccurate because the moment lacked the intensity audiences expected.

Kyle Cooke Kiss Mischaracterized by Fans

The cast member clarified that her interaction with Cooke was far from the passionate encounter some viewers assumed. She explained that she and Cooke have engaged in numerous more explicit physical encounters in the past, making this specific kiss feel relatively tame by comparison.

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Miller noted that she was not even paying close attention to the moment when it occurred. She was focused on her phone when Cooke approached her, leading to a sudden kiss that she initially did not fully register until later.

After realizing what had happened, Miller found herself laughing with her castmates for ten minutes. She described the experience as ridiculous and amusing rather than romantic or serious. The group joked about the situation, with Miller noting that the idea of Cooke grabbing her face or neck was hilarious.

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Amanda Batula and West Wilson Relationship Fallout

While the romantic subplot with Cooke provided comedic relief, Miller is grappling with deeper personal issues involving her best friend and former housemate Amanda Batula. The 35-year-old Batula began a romantic relationship with West Wilson, the 31-year-old ex-boyfriend of Miller, earlier this year.

According to insiders, Miller feels betrayed and hurt by the situation. She valued her friendship with Batula highly and is struggling with the revelation that her ex-partner and best friend became involved while the season was filming.

Miller has expressed to close friends that she will accept the relationship if Batula and Wilson are genuinely in love. However, the initial shock and sense of betrayal have caused significant emotional distress for the former cast member.

Summer House Season 11 Release and Reunion Context

Bravo officially revealed the first look at the eleventh season during the Bravo Fan Fest on Saturday, October 24. The promotional event showcased the cast engaging in friendly games, including a round of spin the bottle to determine romantic pairings for the new season.

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Both Miller and Cooke were significantly affected by the romantic developments between Batula and Wilson. Cooke and Batula were previously married for four years before announcing their split in January. Meanwhile, Miller and Wilson dated in 2023 and rekindled their flirtation during the summer of 2025 while filming the tenth season.

Wilson and Batula initially denied their relationship, issuing a joint statement in late March to confirm they were an item. This announcement caused shockwaves within the reality television community and created a rift among the housemates of Summer House.

Looking Ahead for the Hamptons Cast

The upcoming season promises to address the lingering tensions and new dynamics among the group. Miller hopes to gain clarity on the future of the relationship between Batula and Wilson, hoping to find peace amidst the personal drama.

As the cast prepares for the new season, Miller remains focused on moving forward. She continues to navigate her friendships and personal life while preparing for the challenges that lie ahead in the Hamptons-based reality series.