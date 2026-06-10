Ciara Miller Breaks Silence on Amanda Batula and West Wilson, Accuses Ex-Friend of Playing Victim

Ciara Miller speaks out regarding the collapse of her friendships with Amanda Batula and West Wilson, citing a profound lack of reciprocity and Batula's constant victim narrative. She also reflects on the public scrutiny and racial dimensions of the conflict.

In a candid new interview, Ciara Miller opens up about the complex dynamics within her former friend group, specifically calling out Amanda Batula and West Wilson .

Miller, 30, expresses deep feelings of betrayal and a lack of reciprocity from Batula, 34, over the course of their six-year friendship. She describes Batula as perpetually playing the victim and being oblivious to the needs of others.

"I was always a friend to her, and she was never a friend to me," Miller states. She details her efforts to support Batula outside of their shared filming commitments, only to feel unappreciated and used. Miller declares that she is moving forward with a new resolve, stating, "It's really like a don't-f***-with-me era.

" She also addresses the fallout from Wilson's relationship with Batula, suggesting it may be a form of retaliation. The public nature of this hurt has been particularly painful for Miller, who also touches on the additional layer of racial scrutiny faced by Black women in the public eye, noting that conversations about race can cause immediate defensiveness, hindering genuine understanding.

She feels this dynamic prevents Black women from being able to love and be loved freely without intense harassment and judgment. Ultimately, Miller emphasizes that she is done protecting people by staying silent and is prepared to speak her truth, even if it means revealing information she has kept to herself





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