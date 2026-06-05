Ciara Has Strong Reaction to Russell Wilson Retirement News

Pop star Ciara is speaking out about her husband Russell Wilson retiring from the NFL after 14 years.

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images.

| Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesIn the comment section of the post, Ciara offered up her thoughts, and her comments, of course, were glowing.

"The best in the world! " Ciara wrote on the post. "There's only one, 3! " She also added: "Always so proud of you!

It's a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much!

" Wilson's post elaborated on his time in the NFL, and in it, he also thanked the coaches he's worked with over the years. "You've also given me the greatest gift of all: family," Wilson stated in the message. "To every coach who believed in me, you helped shape me into the man I am today. "Wilson also gave a special shout-out to former NFL coach Pete Carroll, who drafted him back in 2012 while with the Seattle Seahawks.

"To Coach Carroll, thanks for taking a chance on the young 5-foot-11 black kid from Richmond, Virginia, that was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL. We knew what winning was like," Wilson stated. Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Finally, Wilson thanked his teammates for their "sacrifices, the brotherhood, the memories," stating "None of this is possible without you.

" In the same Instagram post, Wilson announced that he'll be joining CBS Sports as an analyst. There's no word yet on a start date, but expect to see Wilson pop up on TV when football season rolls around. He also thanked Ciara for "being my greatest blessing, my best friend, and my partner through it all. None of this journey called life would have been the same without you.

" He wrapped up the message by thanking football itself, stating: "I thank you, football. I thank you, I thank you, I thank you. I am forever grateful. Love, 3.

"Wilson had a successful career in the NFL, especially during his first decade in the league. He was with the Seahawks from 2012 to 2021, during which he won Super Bowl XLVIII with the team. He also won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2020. After the Seahawks, Wilson also played quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

He wraps up his career with 10 Pro Bowls, one All-Pro selection, a Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year award , a Walter Payton Man of the Year award , and he was named one of the Seattle Seahawks Top 50 Players. Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college.

Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.





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