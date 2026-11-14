CIAA Friday Night Blitz: Fayetteville State Overcomes 21-Point Deficit, Defeats Virginia State

The Broncos overcame a 21-0 deficit, took the lead on a late field goal, and survived a missed Virginia State kick as time expired in a dramatic CIAA thriller.

John Hernandez-Vargas kicked a 30-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining to give the Broncos the lead. Virginia State drove to the Fayetteville State 13-yard line, aided by an earlier facemask penalty on the drive.

The Trojans had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Ali Abdelkader missed a 29-yard field goal as time expired.suffered its third consecutive loss after starting the season 7-1. Friday’s result carries significant NCAA Division II playoff implications for both teams. Fayetteville State entered the week ranked No. 7 in Super Region One, while Virginia State was No. 9. Only eight teams will qualify from each super region.

Also read 3 Washington State players poised for big performances against Colorado State

Earlier this season, the Trojans were considered one of the top teams in HBCU DII, but another postseason letdown will send them into the offseason. Fayetteville State took the opening possession and marched 68 yards in 13 plays before lining up for a 24-yard field goal. Virginia State’s Donovan Hoskins blocked the attempt, and Kenny Faison returned the ball 73 yards for a touchdown with 4:46 remaining in the first quarter.

The Trojans struck again when quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. connected with Jaylen Pretlow for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds left in the opening period. Disaster struck the Broncos on their next offensive snap when running back Braylon Vinson fumbled, and Virginia State’s Kelvin Melton recovered at the Fayetteville State 45-yard line. Four plays later, Baron Davis broke free for a 20-yard touchdown run, giving the Trojans a commanding 21-0 lead with 13:25 remaining in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jamir Dismukes ignited Fayetteville State’s comeback with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Fleming, capping off a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive. The Broncos followed with a 12-play, 94-yard drive that was boosted by multiple Virginia State penalties. Facing a fourth-and-14, Fayetteville State gained a first down from a pass interference and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that extended the Broncos' drive.

Later, on fourth-and-4 from the Virginia State 36-yard line, Dismukes found Lorenzo Southern for a touchdown with 1:53 remaining before halftime. Fayetteville State’s special teams effort from Lorenzo Southern setup the tying touchdown in the third stanza. Southern returned a punt 19 yards to the Virginia State 37-yard line. On the next play, Noah Marshall broke loose for a 37-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 21 with 9:06 remaining in the quarter.

Advertisement

The Trojans posted zero third-quarter points, managing minus-7 yards on 11 plays. The Broncos took their first lead following a 15-play, 68-yard scoring drive that burned 6:34 off the clock. Dismukes kept the possession alive with a 14-yard run on fourth-and-11 before scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:58 remaining. Virginia State responded with its longest drive of the night.

Matthews led the Trojans on an 18-play, 82-yard drive that took 7:46 minutes. The Trojans converted two critical fourth-down opportunities before Davis scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 4:06 remaining. Rather than settle for the extra point and a tie, Coach Henry Frazier gambled by attempting a two-point conversion to re-claim the lead. On third-and-3, Isaiah Silver exploded for a 46-yard run, moving the Broncos to the Virginia State 17-yard line.

Hernandez-Vargas, whose first-quarter field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown, returned to the field with a chance to put Fayetteville State ahead. This time, he converted from 30-yards, giving the Broncos a 31-29 advantage with 1:47 left on the scoreboard's clock. Virginia State had time and Mathews ready to lead the charge, nearly delivering one final comeback of its own. Matthews couldn't locate a receiver downfield.

He left the pocket to scramble for 21 yards on fourth-and-10 to keep the Trojans’ hopes alive. Matthews then connected with Javion Whitfield for a 10-yard gain to the Broncos’ 13-yard line. PREREGISTER TO PLAY No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Fayetteville State had completed its 21-point comeback and secured a dramatic 31-29 victory. Fayetteville State outgained Virginia State 406-370 in total offense and held the ball for 32:17.

The Broncos rushed for 209 total yards and converted nine of 17 third-down opportunities. Fayetteville State was perfect on fourth down, converting both attempts. Dismukes completed 15 of 29 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Lorenzo Southern contributed in multiple phases, catching four passes for 77 yards, 1 touchdown, and returning three punts for 53 yards. The Broncos limited Virginia State to 153 passing yards, a significant accomplishment against an offense that entered the game averaging 304.9 yards through the air. Fayetteville State allowed Trojans quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. to complete just 16 of 39 passes for 153 yards. He rushed for 71 yards, but the Broncos sacked him for 23, netting 48 total yards.

Whitfield led Virginia State’s rushing attack with 102 yards on 13 carries. He also caught five passes for 45 yards. Davis scored two rushing touchdowns on three carries for 39 yards and added the fourth-quarter two-point conversion. Virginia State committed nine penalties for 75 yards, compared with just three penalties for 27 yards by Fayetteville State.4:46: Virginia State — Kenny Faison 73-yard blocked field goal return for touchdown.

Advertisement

Ali Abdelkader extra point. Virginia State 7, Fayetteville State 0. 0:18: Virginia State — Jaylen Pretlow 18-yard touchdown reception from Rahsaan Matthews Jr. Abdelkader extra point. Virginia State 14, Fayetteville State 0.13:25: Virginia State — Baron Davis 20-yard touchdown run. Abdelkader extra point.

Virginia State 21, Fayetteville State 0. 8:43: Fayetteville State — Marcus Fleming 11-yard touchdown reception from Jamir Dismukes. John Hernandez-Vargas extra point. Virginia State 21, Fayetteville State 7.11:58: Fayetteville State — Dismukes 1-yard touchdown run. Hernandez-Vargas extra point.

Fayetteville State 28, Virginia State 21. 4:06: Virginia State — Davis 7-yard touchdown run, followed by Davis’ successful two-point conversion. Virginia State 29, Fayetteville State 28. 1:47: Fayetteville State — Hernandez-Vargas 30-yard field goal. Fayetteville State 31, Virginia State 29. Fayetteville State and Virginia State now await the NCAA Division II playoff selections.

The Broncos entered Friday’s contest ranked seventh in Super Region One, while the Trojans were ninth. Fayetteville State’s sixth consecutive victory could strengthen its postseason position, while Virginia State’s third straight defeat leaves its playoff prospects uncertain. The CIAA championship game between Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. ET at Durham County Memorial Stadium. I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends.

Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles , Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts.

Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans , KCOH AM 1230 in Houston , WBOK AM in New Orleans , and 103.7FM "The Game" , College Kickoff Unlimited , Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited .

My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen , Deion Sanders , Drew Brees , Mark Ingram , Terron Armstead , Jameis Winston , Cam Newton , Cam Jordan , Demario Davis , Allan Houston , Deuce McAllister , Chennis Berry , Johnny Jones , Tomekia Reed , Chennis Berry , Tremaine Jackson , Curtis Symonds , Jay Walker , Tiffany Greene , Taylor Rooks , Swin Cash , Demario and Tamala Davis , Jerry Rice , Doug Williams , Emmitt Smith , James "Shack" Harris , Cris Carter , Solomon Wilcots , Steve Wyche , Jim Trotter , Travis Williams , Malcolm Jenkins , Willie Roaf , Jim Everett , Quinn Early , Dr. Reef , Nataria Holloway .

I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: