John Kiriakou Warns Trump Is Considering Tactical Nuclear Strike on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain

Former CIA officer John Kiriakou alleges President Donald Trump considers using a tactical nuclear weapon against Iran's Pickaxe Mountain facility to break the nuclear taboo.

Former Central Intelligence Agency operative John Kiriakou has issued a stark warning that President Donald Trump is actively evaluating the potential use of a tactical nuclear strike against a heavily fortified Iran ian underground complex. Kiriakou, who served at the CIA between 1990 and 2004, stated that the US President intends to target the Pickaxe Mountain facility to ensure its total destruction while simultaneously attempting to dismantle the global taboo surrounding the employment of atomic weapons.

Kiriakou revealed that Trump's primary motivation for this unprecedented military action extends beyond immediate tactical gains. The former spy claims that the President seeks to break the final barrier inhibiting the use of nuclear arms, thereby empowering future administrations to utilize America's strategic arsenal with greater freedom. Kiriakou described the potential decision as crazy, yet he insisted it reflects the current mindset of the White House leadership.

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According to Kiriakou, the goal is to demonstrate that such weapons can be deployed effectively without consequence. This alleged strategy would mark a significant departure from established international norms and US foreign policy tradition. The deployment of such ordnance represents a major escalation in the ongoing geopolitical conflict between the United States and Iran.

The specific target of this alleged plan is the Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility, which is located deep within central Iran. The complex is estimated to be large enough to house advanced centrifuges for uranium enrichment, although its exact purpose has remained somewhat obscured from public view. Conventional bunker-buster bombs have previously struggled to penetrate the mountain's defenses, leading to concerns that standard airstrikes may not be sufficient.

To overcome these structural challenges, military analysts suggest that a smaller tactical nuke, such as the air-launched B61-11, would be required. This specific weapon carries a yield of approximately 400 kilotons and is capable of generating enough explosive force to destroy structures located deep underground. The use of such a weapon would ensure that the facility is completely neutralized, preventing any future enrichment activities.

Public anxiety in Iran reached a peak after state television broadcast emergency instructions to its citizens regarding potential nuclear attacks. The broadcast warned viewers to seek shelter behind barriers, lie on the ground, and cover their heads and faces to protect against the intense flash of a blast. Iranians were advised not to look directly at the explosion and to remain in their shelters for 24 hours while awaiting official announcements.

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The warning sparked palpable fury in Tehran, with crowds taking to the streets on Tuesday morning. Protesters held signs demanding that Trump must die, while a large billboard in Enghelab Square displayed a mocked-up image of the President behind bars with the slogan We will kill Trump. The intensity of the reaction highlights the severe tension between the two nations.

Despite these alarming claims, President Trump has previously denied any intention to use nuclear weapons against Tehran. In April and again at the end of August, he dismissed the idea as a stupid question, arguing that Iran was already militarily defeated through conventional means. He stated that he would not add a nuclear weapon to an already overwhelming defeat, emphasizing that such weapons should never be used by anyone.

However, Trump recently told Fox News that the United States might have to go after Pickaxe Mountain, claiming the operation could be completed in literally one hour. While the Pentagon has not confirmed any consideration of tactical nuclear strikes, experts like Daryl Kimball of the Arms Control Association maintain that such an action is unlikely, though they cannot entirely rule it out given the volatile rhetoric.

Experts have downplayed the chances that Trump would order a nuclear strike on the mountain complex, but they could not rule it out entirely. The American leader repeated his stance in late August, asserting that Iran was totally defeated militarily and asking why he would use a nuclear weapon on top of that. Daryl Kimball of the Arms Control Association noted that while such an action is unlikely, it is crucial for responsible voices to speak out against any massive US strike on Iran.

Analysts have claimed it is likely that the US is preparing to launch a third wave of military strikes against Iran. In recent weeks, Washington has massed a massive naval strike force in the Arabian Sea, with two heavily-armed carrier strike groups and amphibious assault ships in the region. A third carrier strike group, led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, is also steaming towards the Middle East from the Philippine Sea.

The battle group is expected to arrive in a matter of days, bringing the total number of American sailors and marines in the region to more than 20,000, with more than 20 warships deployed to the region. President Trump overnight green-lit a limited series of defensive strikes on Iranian targets on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Two officials told NBC News that the attacks were in self-defence and in response to Tehran continuing to target maritime shipping and American assets in the region.

The island is strategically important, overlooking the narrowest part of the strait. It has been key in supporting the Islamic regime's stranglehold on the passage. Once a popular spot for tourists, the outcrop has been transformed into a military stronghold. It is believed to house an underground missile city where Tehran is building centrifuges to support its nuclear enrichment efforts.

The network of tunnels is reportedly so far underground that it is practically impervious to conventional weapons, with some analysts speculating the missile base could reach 1,600ft deep. It is believed Iran has the ability to launch these missiles, targeting ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, small ports dotted around the island's coastline have allegedly been used by the regime to launch attack boats and drones.

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Mr Kiriakou expressed his concern about any renewed American strikes against Iran, which has so far stubbornly resisted previous US bombardments. Iran is the size of the whole or western Europe, it has 92 million people, it is surrounded by mountains on three sides and water on the fourth. Unless we are prepared to commit a million ground troops, even a nuclear bomb is not going to win this war, he told Piers Morgan.

Donald Trump just does not seem to understand we have already lost the war, Kiriakou added. The war is over for all intents and purposes and we have lost. Benjamin Netanyahu convinced him that the Iranian government was a house of cards and as soon as we took out the leadership the whole thing would collapse on itself and everybody would live happily ever after.

The Pentagon has not said if America is considering the use of tactical nuclear strikes, and Trump has yet to address the latest rumour directly regarding the nuke threat. However, on Monday night, the President did not shy away from the prospect of resuming some form of strike against the underground facility at Pickaxe Mountain, which the US believes Iran might be using to produce weapons-grade uranium.

We might have to go after Pickaxe, but that is not a big deal, he told Fox News. We can do it in literally one hour. Dropping nuclear bombs on Iran would be an extraordinary step by America, with the claims widely derided. The radioactive fallout could spread hundreds of miles across the Middle East, causing catastrophic environmental and health consequences for the entire region.

Fears the US was about to nuke Iran deepened overnight after a nuclear strike warning was broadcast by Iranian state TV. In the broadcast, Iranians were warned that in the event of a nuclear blast to take shelter behind a barrier, lie on the ground and cover your head and face. Once the blast wave passed, the public was urged to enter the nearest building and not to stay to watch or take photos of the blast's aftermath.

The strike on Qeshm Island appeared to be limited as opposed to a return to full hostilities but followed President Trump previously saying the US would not launch new strikes on Iran before the midterm elections. The attacks were in self-defence, according to US officials, who claimed the US has been intercepting drones and missiles aimed at shipping on a daily basis. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has also routinely targeted and shot at US manned and unmanned aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz in the past few weeks.

Iran releases footage of vast tunnel network lined with missile launchers amid growing fears Trump will order a nuclear strike. The footage shows the extensive infrastructure beneath the island, reinforcing the difficulty of conventional strikes. This has led to increased speculation about the potential use of heavier ordnance, despite denials from the White House and Pentagon.

The situation remains volatile as international leaders call for restraint. The potential use of a tactical nuclear weapon would represent a historic shift in global military strategy. The world watches closely as diplomatic efforts continue to de-escalate tensions, though the presence of a significant US military force in the region suggests that the threat of further conflict remains very real.

As the geopolitical landscape shifts, the implications of such a move are profound. The breakdown of the nuclear taboo could lead to a new era of arms proliferation and instability. Countries around the world are closely monitoring the situation, preparing for various scenarios as the standoff between the United States and Iran continues to intensify without a clear resolution in sight.