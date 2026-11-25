A cyber breach exposed unclassified material at the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, with the incident now resolved and no classified systems affected, according to sources.

The Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were targeted in a coordinated cybersecurity breach on the same day, disrupting critical unclassified networks used for intelligence analysis and law enforcement operations. Multiple sources confirmed to Fox News that the incidents occurred simultaneously, marking a significant escalation in cyber threats against US national security infrastructure.

The CIA system that was accessed was specifically used to analyze open-source intelligence, which relies on publicly available information rather than classified secrets. No classified systems were affected in the incident, and the disruption has been resolved according to sources familiar with the matter. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that the incident did not cause disruptions to critical capabilities.

Also read Cybersecurity breach at CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence

The FBI breach was deemed more serious by officials because it impacted the National Crime Information Center, a key database used by law enforcement agencies across the country. This intrusion follows a previous cyberattack last month, raising broader concerns about the resilience of critical networks and the potential for coordinated foreign interference.

Retired FBI agents have warned that a breach of the National Crime Information Center could directly threaten police safety during routine traffic stops. The exposure of law enforcement data raises immediate operational risks for agencies that rely on real-time information to ensure public safety and officer protection during daily interactions.

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The cyber incidents come amid a wider spate of technological disruptions that have impacted government agencies, Microsoft, major US banks, and the aviation industry. These cascading outages have exposed vulnerabilities in US infrastructure to foreign cyber threats, prompting increased scrutiny of federal agency cybersecurity protocols.

The New York Times reported that other government agencies were also believed to be impacted by the breach, suggesting a broader scope of the attack. The simultaneous nature of the CIA and FBI breaches highlights the coordinated challenge posed by modern cyber adversaries targeting multiple nodes of the US intelligence and law enforcement ecosystem.

The White House and relevant intelligence agencies are now facing intense pressure to explain the security gaps that allowed these intrusions. The timing of the breaches, coinciding with a Thanksgiving holiday period, has added another layer of complexity to the government's response and recovery efforts.

Senator Julia Letlow announced her marriage, while Trump awarded Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom. These political developments occurred alongside the serious national security concerns, underscoring a period of heightened scrutiny for federal agencies on multiple fronts.

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