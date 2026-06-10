CIA Allegedly Plotted to Poison England's Goalkeeper in 1970 World Cup

An investigative claim resurrects a Cold War-era conspiracy theory that the CIA sabotaged England's 1970 World Cup campaign by poisoning goalkeeper Gordon Banks, exploring political motives and the lack of evidence.

At the height of the Cold War , the CIA engaged in extensive covert operations worldwide, from industrial sabotage to political espionage. Even sport became a target of these interventions.

A notable claim suggests the CIA plotted to sabotage England's football team during the 1970 World Cup to prevent them from retaining the title. According to the narrative, after England's early exit, British football writer Bob Oxby heard from his cousin, Senator Stuart Symington, that the CIA was responsible. The alleged centerpiece of the plot was to eliminate England's star goalkeeper Gordon Banks by poisoning his food or drink, thereby crippling the team's chances.

Banks indeed suffered a severe stomach illness before the quarter-final against West Germany, which forced him out of the match. His replacement, Peter Bonetti, performed poorly, conceding three goals in a 3-2 loss. Many, including journalist Brian Glanville, have speculated that Banks was deliberately poisoned. This story regained attention due to a podcast by investigative journalist Gabriel Gatehouse and Banks's grandson Ed Jervis, who believes his grandfather was targeted.

The proposed motive stems from the political climate of 1970s Latin America, a Cold War proxy battleground. The United States, having supported Brazil's military regime in 1964, sought to bolster that government through football glory, which required removing England.

Additionally, there was alleged animosity toward UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson for his stance on the Vietnam War, and his call for an election hoping to benefit from England's World Cup success backfired alongside the team's loss. The CIA's historical use of exotic poisons and assassination devices, such as those planned against Fidel Castro, demonstrates the agency's capacity for such schemes.

However, no concrete evidence directly links the CIA to Banks's illness, and the theory remains speculative, marked by numerous gaps and inconsistencies





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CIA 1970 World Cup Gordon Banks England Football Cold War Conspiracy Theory Political Sabotage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England Pubs Granted Extended Hours and Pavement Drinking for World Cup MatchesThe UK government is reducing licensing restrictions to allow pubs in England and Wales to serve drinks on pavements and stay open later during the World Cup, responding to calls from fans and businesses to accommodate the tournament's late-night kick-offs.

Read more »

England Fans Who Never Returned: 1986 World Cup Trip Led to 40-Year US LifeIn 1986, four unemployed English football fans went to Mexico for the World Cup and never went home. Forty years later, they reunite at the 2026 tournament in Dallas. Theirs is a story of impulse, adventure, and permanent resettlement after England's exit.

Read more »

Jamie Carragher Fears England Will Find it Tough in the World CupFormer England defender Jamie Carragher has expressed his fears about England's chances in the World Cup, citing concerns over the squad selection and the decision on who starts in the No.10 position behind Harry Kane.

Read more »

Paris Through the Lens: 1970 Amateur Photo Archive Captures a City in TransitionAn extensive exhibition at the Paris City Historical Library displays 100,000 amateur photographs from 1970, documenting every corner of the city just before major redevelopment erased many traditional neighborhoods.

Read more »