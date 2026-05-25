CIA Accused of Using DNA Test Sites to Hunt for Alien Life

Jason Reza Jorjani, a philosophy PhD and science fiction writer, claimed that the CIA has a secret program to search for individuals with extraterrestrial DNA through genetic testing companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com. The alleged alien race known as the Nordics is said to have human-like features and would be tracked using specific genetic markers.

The CIA has been accused of gaining secret access to the DNA information of millions of people as the intelligence agency allegedly searches for alien life on Earth.

Jason Reza Jorjani, a philosophy PhD and science fiction writer, recently claimed that he spoke with a retired US Army sergeant who served as a 'psychic spy' and knew of the government's secret program to hunt down individuals with extraterrestrial DNA. The purpose of the program, according to Jorjani, is to look for individuals who have DNA ancestry tied to a race of aliens known as the Nordics, who allegedly look like extremely tall humans from Scandinavia, with blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin.

Despite the Trump Administration releasing multiple batches of previously classified reports on UFOs and the search for alien life, the Pentagon has maintained for years that there has been no proof aliens exist. Jorjani claimed the source of his information was Army veteran Lyn Buchanan, who has publicly stated that he was trained as a remote viewer - the CIA's secret program to have 'psychic spies' perceive information about distant objects, events or people.

Buchanan has also claimed in podcast interviews that the government was actively looking for people whose DNA did not fit into the standard patterns of human ancestry and has been listed as 'other' or 'unknown unidentifiable'. Jorjani claimed that Buchanan told him about an extraordinary incident where he was contacted by a group of Nordics who said they were aware of the CIA's efforts to track down alien-human hybrids and had requested his help.

An alleged alien race known as the Nordics is said to have human-like features. Jorjani said: They live in like small towns in the Rockies and they pass because they look like tall Scandinavian people. Although Jorjani did not reveal the date and location of the incident, he claimed that Buchanan was approached by three Nordics in a diner who explained that members of this alien race had traveled to Earth in order to escape their own world's tyrannical government.

The author added that the Nordics had allegedly intermarried with humans and given birth to hybrid offspring for generations. Their only goal on Earth now was to live in a free society and protect their children and grandchildren. Jorjani claimed during the November episode that the CIA, the nation's premier foreign intelligence agency, has a backdoor program that allows it to search through genetic testing companies such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com.

According to Jorjani, the purpose is to look for individuals who have DNA ancestry tied to a race of aliens known as the Nordics, who allegedly look like extremely tall humans from Scandinavia, with blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin. Differences remain in how Jorjani and Buchanan portrayed the CIA's alleged access to these DNA databases.

The author did not clarify how Christopher Green, a CIA scientist for 20 years, was involved in the alleged access to these DNA databases since he reportedly left the intelligence community decades before both companies were founded. The Daily Mail has reached out to Green, 23andMe and Ancestry for comment regarding the claims of DNA surveillance.

In a separate interview, Buchanan seemed to confirm part of what Jorjani said, adding that he would never participate in a DNA test from 23andMe because of the information he possessed. Scientist finds evidence of alien DNA in human





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CIA DNA Alien Life Nordics Extraterrestrial Genetic Testing 23Andme Ancestry Christopher Green Lyn Buchanan Jason Reza Jorjani UFO Remote Viewer Psychic Spy

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