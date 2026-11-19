Paste Magazine is your source for the best music, movies, TV, comedy, videogames, books, comics, craft beer, politics and more. Discover your favorite albums and films.

We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. Chvrches have shared their latest single “Evil,” the third track released so far from the band’s fifth studio album,The track was released yesterday alongside a music video, a gothic offering in which frontwoman Lauren Mayberry dons a vampire-meets-clown get-up to sing to camera in between cuts to shots of pyres and a pagan-esque wooden monument.

All that drama is arguably the point. Sonically, “Evil” is an uptempo synth-rock track which blends thrilling guitar riffs with an electric chorus. But thematically, Mayberry explained in a press release, the lyrics were inspired by misogyny.

Also read Evil Dead Rise Director Confirms Cat Revenge Theory Is False

“I struggled for a long time with feeling misread when it came to talking about issues that seemed fairly straightforward and like common sense to me,” Mayberry said. “It was confusing, in my early 20s, to feel cast as this ‘vicious woman’ I didn’t identify with and to receive that kind of vitriol, but that was a very fun character to channel when writing this song.

Advertisement

” “Ironically, I wasn’t even that angry back then but I probably am now, and I’m OK with that. I DO feel angry sometimes—I don’t know how any woman isn’t, in this moment in time, and I think we should be—but I always want to try to find some joy to balance out the rage,” Mayberry continued.

“This song is sort of like taking the handbrake off the rage part of that—leaning into all the things I wish I could say, with a wink and a smile. ”Alongside the single’s release, the Scottish indie pop group confirmed a run of intimate sets in—you guessed it—churches across the United Kingdom, starting with a show at Union Chapel in London on the day of the album release.