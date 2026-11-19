Jeremy Jack Hall, a church teacher in Hooper, Utah, faces 41 felony charges including voyeurism and possession of child sexual abuse material. Authorities say he secretly recorded minors in his care.

Jerry Jack Hall, a 44-year-old man from Hooper, Utah, is facing 41 felony charges after authorities alleged he secretly filmed children under his supervision. The Weber County Attorney's Office filed the charges against Hall on Monday, marking a significant escalation in a case that began with a tip from the public. Prosecutors include counts for voyeurism, possession of child sexual abuse material, and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. The investigation has revealed that Hall allegedly used his position as a church teacher to monitor minors without their consent.

Details of the Felony Charges Filed

The 41 felony counts include one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, classified as a first-degree felony, which is the most serious charge Hall faces. This specific count alleges that Hall produced child sexual abuse material in 2024 involving a young girl in what investigators believe was a church classroom. In addition to this serious charge, Hall faces 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possession of child sexual abuse material, which are classified as second-degree felonies. These charges indicate the widespread nature of the illegal material found in his possession during the initial stages of the police investigation.

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Voyeurism and Secret Recording Allegations

Hall also faces 21 counts of voyeurism involving children under the age of 14, which are classified as third-degree felonies. The voyeurism counts allege that Hall secretly recorded children to view their bodies, whether or not they were covered in clothing. According to charging documents, the primary children under his care were aged 8, 9, and 10 years old at the time of the alleged incidents. The timeline for these violations spans several years, with most incidents occurring in late 2025 and 2026, while one incident dates back to 2021. This extensive timeline suggests a prolonged pattern of behavior rather than a singular isolated event.

Poly Investigation and Digital Evidence

The Roy Police Department launched an investigation into Hall after receiving a tip that he potentially possessed child sexual abuse material. During their inquiry, officers discovered four sexually explicit videos involving children and 27 more recordings containing video of young girls in a cloud account. These digital findings were critical in establishing the scope of Hall's alleged activities. The sheer volume of recordings found in his cloud storage provided investigators with concrete evidence to pursue felony charges. The presence of multiple accounts and files indicated a systematic approach to collecting and storing this illegal content.

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Hall's Role as a Church Teacher

Based on the recordings, Hall appeared to hold a position as a teacher or youth leader within the church, where he provided instruction, collected scriptures, and supervised the children. Charging documents state that Hall admitted to secretly recording the juveniles while handling these duties as a church teacher. This admission directly links his professional responsibilities within the religious institution to the criminal acts. The trust placed in him as an educator and supervisor was allegedly exploited to gain access to the minors and capture the inappropriate footage.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps

The filing of these charges marks a critical juncture in the legal proceedings against Jeremy Jack Hall. As a resident of Hooper, Hall now faces the full weight of Utah state law for these severe crimes. The charges carry significant prison time and mandatory registration as a sex offender. Authorities are continuing to process the digital evidence and interview additional witnesses to strengthen their case. The community is now aware of the allegations, prompting calls for heightened vigilance in youth supervision programs.