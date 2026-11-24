The Church of Scientology has filed a motion in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking $2.5 million in attorney fees from former member Leah Remini, intensifying their ongoing decade-long legal conflict.

Leah Remini, the actress and outspoken critic of the Church of Scientology, is facing a significant new financial demand as the religious organization moves forward with its contentious litigation. On Friday, November 20, the Church filed a formal motion with the Los Angeles Superior Court requesting that Remini pay $2.5 million in attorney fees. This request is part of the ongoing legal battle that has defined much of her public life since she left the organization in 2013.

The filing, which was detailed in a statement released on Monday, November 23, asserts that the Church is seeking reimbursement for all fees incurred in defeating what it characterized as a malicious legal effort by Remini. The organization invoked California's anti-SLAPP law, a statute designed to protect individuals and organizations from lawsuits targeting their right to free speech or public participation. Under this law, a prevailing defendant is entitled to mandatory attorneys' fees, which the Church argues it has now earned.

Also read Church of Scientology Demands $2M From Its Biggest Celebrity Foe

Legal Mechanism and Court Filings

The core of the Church's latest motion relies on the specific provisions of California's anti-SLAPP statute, which allows defendants to recover legal costs when plaintiffs file suits intended to silence protected speech. The Church argued that Remini's lawsuit was an attempt to suppress its right to free speech and public participation. By filing this motion, the organization is attempting to leverage the court system to penalize Remini for her continued public criticism and her legal challenges against the group.

Remini's legal team has strongly contested the validity of this fee request. A representative for Remini issued a statement on Monday after the filing was made, clarifying that the Church failed to get her lawsuit dismissed. The representative noted that eight of her nine causes of action remain active in the case. This distinction is critical, as it suggests that Remini has successfully navigated several preliminary legal hurdles and continues to have viable claims against the organization.

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Competing Legal Narratives and Stakeholder Positions

Leah Remini's legal team has framed the Church's motion as a tactical delay and an attempt to intimidate rather than a legitimate pursuit of justice. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 2, Remini alleged that she has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, and threatened for the past 10 years. Her team argued that the Church is using the American legal system to prolong litigation, consume court resources, and financially exhaust its victims.

Conversely, the Church of Scientology has presented a narrative of defending its constitutional rights against what it calls false propaganda. In a statement on Monday, the organization claimed that Leah Remini suffered a devastating defeat in her attempt to use the courts to silence protected speech. They cited two previous court rulings that eliminated 90 percent of the statements challenged in her anti-free-speech claims, describing the current fee request as a necessary correction to her legal strategy.

The Church further asserted that Remini has monetized her attacks on the organization for a decade. They argued that while Remini demanded a microphone for herself, the Church was merely responding to correct the record and expose what they described as her false propaganda. This conflict highlights the deep ideological and financial rift between the actress, who was brought into the church as an 8-year-old after her mother converted, and the institution she now criticizes openly.

Real-World Impact and Future Litigation Steps

The implications of this legal maneuver extend beyond the immediate financial burden on Remini. Her team stated that the Church's request is intended to intimidate other victims and silence whistleblowers who might consider coming forward. They questioned whether the tax-exempt organization would devote as much of its resources to preventing abuse as it does to perpetrating it, according to the allegations in the court documents. This broader message aims to deter others from sharing their experiences with the religious group.

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Looking ahead, the legal proceedings will likely involve further appeals and motions as both parties attempt to solidify their positions. Remini's team has already noted that this is yet another example of the Church's strategy to evade accountability through prolonged legal battles. The case remains active in the Los Angeles Superior Court, with both sides preparing for the next phase of litigation that could set important precedents for free speech and religious organization liability.

As the dispute continues, Remini remains an outspoken critic, having documented her experiences in the A&E docuseries that premiered in 2016. The organization has denied all allegations of abuse and harassment, maintaining that their actions are protected under religious freedom laws. Meanwhile, Remini continues to fight to take back her power from the organization she says has tried to destroy her life for over 12 years.

Media outlets have reached out to Remini's rep and legal team for further comment regarding the latest legal filing, but no additional statement was provided at the time of publication. The $2.5 million demand serves as the latest escalation in a war that has captivated public attention and legal experts alike. The outcome of these motions could significantly impact the financial and reputational standing of both the actress and the Church of Scientology in the years to come.