The Church History Museum unveils rare Salt Lake Temple artifacts including a music stand and tickets, previewing the major 1893 anniversary open house event in April.

The Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has officially opened three new permanent exhibits on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. These installations serve as a curated preview for the upcoming six-month public open house of the historic Salt Lake Temple.

The new displays provide an intimate look at the structure's origins, focusing heavily on the artifacts and personal narratives surrounding the temple's original dedication ceremony held in April 1893. This initial event took place exactly 133 years prior to the current celebration phase, marking a significant historical milestone for the institution.

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Visitors to the museum can now view rare physical items from that original dedication event. The collection includes the original Tabernacle Choir music stand, a cornet, dedication tickets, and handwritten journal entries from attendees of the historic occasion.

Emily Utt, a historic sites curator for the museum, highlighted the exclusivity of the original event. She noted that the dedication lasted approximately two hours and only allowed a couple hundred people into the Salt Lake Temple at that time.

These objects serve as tangible links to the past, illustrating the reverence and logistical scale of the initial religious gathering. They provide modern observers with a direct connection to the logistical challenges and spiritual significance of the late nineteenth-century ceremony.

One of the new exhibits, titled One by One, features 55 personal stories collected from 40 different countries. This section emphasizes how individual lives have been shaped by faith and the temple's presence across the globe.

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Among the individuals featured is William Gilland Stewart, the grandfather of Maryanne Andrus. Andrus serves as the museum's manager of exhibits and education and described the experience as both humbling and important for connecting modern visitors with historical figures.

This section aims to humanize the institution by showcasing diverse voices and personal testimonies. The goal is to extend the narrative far beyond the physical walls of the temple itself, reaching believers in multiple nations.

The exhibit Fitly Framed Together explores the extensive history of the Salt Lake Temple. It highlights the countless craftsmen, workers, and members who contributed to its construction and beautification over decades.

Riley Lorimer, the director of the Church History Museum, explained that this installation is essentially a history of the people who came together to make the Salt Lake Temple what it is today. The display celebrates the labor and dedication behind its iconic architecture.

This narrative shifts the focus from stone and mortar to the human effort and communal spirit required to build such a monumental religious site. It honors the unseen hands that shaped the landmark's enduring presence.

A third exhibit, All Nations Shall Flow Into It, showcases artwork from around the world. It illustrates what the Salt Lake Temple has meant to members of the global church, highlighting its international significance.

Museum art curator Laura Howe stated that the primary goal was to show the global church and what the Salt Lake Temple meant to them. This reinforces the idea that the structure serves as a spiritual beacon for believers worldwide.

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Church leaders and museum staff hope these exhibits will serve as a meaningful preview of what they expect to be a worldwide celebration during the temple open house. The open house begins next April and is expected to draw millions of visitors from around the world.

Museum leaders emphasized that the new exhibits are designed to help visitors connect with the people, stories, and faith behind the temple. The ultimate hope is that people will see themselves in the stories presented.

Riley Lorimer noted that the curatorial team wants to show people the things that are dearest to them. The team is inviting the world to come and be with them during this significant milestone in the temple's history.

The new exhibits are now open to the public at the Church History Museum on Temple Square. They offer a deeper understanding of the temple's legacy before the mass public access begins next year.

The Salt Lake Temple remains one of the most recognizable religious structures in the United States. Its renovation and subsequent public open house represent a major moment for the faith community.

Local residents and international tourists are encouraged to visit the museum to view the artifacts before the main open house. The exhibits provide context and historical depth to the upcoming larger celebration.

The integration of personal stories, historical artifacts, and global artwork creates a comprehensive narrative. It bridges the gap between the nineteenth-century dedication and the modern era of faith.

As the countdown to the six-month open house begins, the museum stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of the Salt Lake Temple. The new exhibits ensure that its history and significance are preserved and shared with future generations.