The Church History Museum has launched three new exhibits celebrating the Salt Lake Temple's history and global significance during its six-month public open house.

The Church History Museum has officially opened three new exhibits on Temple Square in Salt Lake City to coincide with the six-month public open house celebration of the historic Salt Lake Temple. These new displays were unveiled on Wednesday, featuring rare artifacts, global conversion stories, and artistic depictions that highlight the unique history of the religious structure.

Exhibits Highlight Temple History and Faith

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stated that the new exhibits are designed to highlight the unique history of the Salt Lake Temple and the power of personal faith in Jesus Christ. Riley Lorimer, the director of the Church History Museum, explained during a news conference that the goal is for visitors to understand the temple is a living, working building where members make sacred promises to God. She emphasized that the exhibits center on the idea that every person has a role in God's Kingdom and needs to find their way to Christ.

Also read Church History Museum Opens Rare 1893 Artifacts Ahead of Salt Lake Temple Open House

Elder Kyle McKay, the executive director of the church history department, spoke about the faith-building nature of the stories presented in the museum. He noted that the exhibits feature narratives of people giving what they had to build the temple, illustrating that the work goes on in millions but one by one. McKay highlighted how these stories reflect the personal experiences of individuals he has met while traveling with the church to share their testimonies.

Rare Artifacts from 1893 Dedication Displayed

The exhibit titled Fitly Framed Together: Stories of the Salt Lake Temple features rare artifacts from the temple's original dedication in April 1893. Visitors can view the original Tabernacle Choir music stand from 1869, a cornet, dedication tickets, and journal entries from those who attended the historic event. Emily Utt, a historic sites curator for the museum, described the brief public open house held 133 years ago as lasting about two hours with only a couple hundred people allowed inside.

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This section explores individual stories of the people who worked to build, beautify, and renovate the temple. It includes a replica of the Angel Moroni statue, a journal entry from a woman who attended a dedicatory session, and a drafting table where visitors can draw the facade like Truman Angell, a carpenter who became an architect during construction. Lorimer noted that each story is integral to the history, showing people from different countries and backgrounds coming together.

Global Conversion Stories and Artistic Depictions

The exhibit One by One: Gathered unto Christ presents 55 conversion stories from around the world, focusing on the moment when each person's heart turned to the Savior. Maryanne Stewart Andrus, the team lead for this exhibit, explained that the display highlights these pivotal personal moments. The exhibit also features various editions of the Book of Mormon, including 16 first editions in their original languages, alongside commissioned artwork.

A third exhibit, All Nations Shall Flow Unto It, shares depictions of the Salt Lake Temple in different styles and media created globally. One example is a Panamanian mola created on a postcard at night by someone who had never seen the temple in person. The church stated that these various depictions show the iconic exterior has been a symbol of temple covenants for Latter-day Saints across the globe.

Lorimer expressed hope that visitors would see themselves in these stories as they walk through the exhibits, feeling inspired by the diverse experiences brought to the church. She said the thread running through all exhibits is that people from all backgrounds make the church stronger through their faith in Jesus Christ. These displays will remain open throughout the six-month celebration, offering a comprehensive look at the temple's enduring legacy and global impact.