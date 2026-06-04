Chums Celebrates 45 Years with Summer Collections Focused on Comfort and Style for All

Chums, marking 45 years in business, unveils its summer 2026 collections for women and men, highlighting effortless style, comfort-focused designs, and affordable prices across apparel and footwear.

As the temperatures rise and sunshine becomes more frequent, updating one's wardrobe with pieces that combine style, comfort, and ease is essential, especially for those seeking flattering fits and enduring quality at accessible prices.

Chums, a beloved retailer celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2026, originally launched in May 1981 with a focus on men's trousers through off-the-page ads. Over the decades, it has grown into a comprehensive brand serving millions, offering ladieswear, menswear, footwear, homeware, gifts, and mobility products. Its Platinum rating on Feefo underscores decades of trusted service and high customer satisfaction.

For spring and summer, Chums excels at blending comfort with mature flair, making it a top destination for both men and women. For women, the spring/summer 2026 collection emphasizes practical yet polished everyday style. It features flattering midi dresses, vibrant floral prints, lightweight denim, and elegant occasionwear suitable for casual lunches or garden parties. The designs focus on wearable silhouettes, complementary colors, and versatile separates that can be easily dressed up or down.

Trousers remain a highlight, with many incorporating elasticated waistbands and generous cuts for all-day comfort. Items include the Smock Cuff and Waist Print Viscose Dress from £30, Cornelli Shell Embroidered Short Sleeve Jumper from £26, and Viscose Print Trousers from £25, among others, all priced affordably. Menswear at Chums continues its tradition of classic styling enhanced with comfort-focused details.

The range includes colorful checked shirts, breathable cotton polos, lightweight jumpers, chino shorts, and versatile trousers ideal for holidays, weekends, or smarter events. The line prioritizes practicality and versatility, helping men achieve polished looks effortlessly. Tailoring expertise is evident in trousers with elasticated waists and roomier cuts for freedom of movement.

Highlights include the Pegasus Short Sleeve Cotton Check Shirt with Pocket at £25, a 2-pack of Pull On Cargo Shorts from £32, and Stretch Chino Trousers with a free belt from £30. Footwear for both genders also receives careful attention, with many styles designed for wider fittings to accommodate changing foot shapes. From trainers to loafers and sandals, the shoes combine support, cushioning, and understated style, ensuring comfort without sacrificing aesthetics





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Chums Summer Fashion Mature Style Comfort Clothing Affordable Wardrobe Womenswear Menswear Footwear 45Th Anniversary

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