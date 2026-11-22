Councilmember Jose Preciado says current ordinance only applies to public areas.

Trinity AudioChula Vista Councilmember Jose Preciado wants the city to look at expanding its homeless encampment ban to every part of the city. He says the change would give officials a stronger tool against encampments on private lots, which he says the current rules can’t reach.

During a homelessness update Tuesday, the City Council reached consensus to have staff consider a new ordinance banning all encampments within city limits. Staff will study it as part of the city’s first homelessness strategic plan. City staff expect to hold a council workshop on the plan in early 2027 and bring a draft forward in mid-2027.

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“I’ve decided to take a harder position on it,” Preciado said in an interview Wednesday, adding that during his recent campaign, “it’s just clear to me that we need to give the city a better tool to deal with encampments. ” The council unanimously approved the city’s current ordinance in September 2024. It bans encampments within 1,000 feet of schools, city parks, shelters, trolley stops, transit hubs and open spaces such as the Otay Valley and Sweetwater Valley regional parks.

It followed a June 2024 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that let cities clear encampments regardless of whether shelter beds are available.

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“I think we’ve got them under control in the parks. We’ve got them under control at the library, on sidewalks and that kind of thing. But the private property problem, it can’t be abated,” he said. He said some lots become so damaged “that they need to sell the lot to be able to clean it up.

” He said property owners can spend tens of thousands of dollars on hazmat cleanups. Under a citywide ban, Preciado said, “you have an encampment, you call the police, it’s supposed to be dispersed, and at the very least people need to be shushed away. ” Mayor John McCann, who wrote the 2024 ban, said he supports strengthening it.

He said people “had to move out of our parks and off of industrial and different places and they went to an area which was not enforced,” including freeway ramps. The city’s unsheltered population fell about 24.5%, from 470 to 355, between the 2025 and 2026 point-in-time counts, according to Homeless Solutions Manager Sergio Correas. He said the city has five active code enforcement cases involving encampments on private property.

Correas said the city’s tools for private property include police trespass authorization letters, nuisance abatement, court-supervised receivership and unlawful detainer actions. He said trespass letters do not apply to apartments, condominiums, homeowner associations or occupied homes. In September, the council approved an agreement with Caltrans that lets the city clear encampments along about 3.2 miles of Interstate 5. Caltrans will reimburse the city up to $200,000 through June 2027.

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Councilmember Michael Inzunza said such cleanups push people elsewhere.

“They’re just coming back into our neighborhoods,” he said. He asked staff to hold public meetings on the strategic plan in the parts of the city most affected. When the current ban was adopted in 2024, advocates called such policies Band-Aid solutions. One critic, Sebastian Martinez, said in a written statement to the council that a ban “does not address the unhoused crisis in Chula Vista.

”“None of the actions that we’re pursuing today are intended to be punitive to our community,” Preciado said.