Chula Vista Tenant Protection Ordinance Faces Scrutiny After October Brawl

Landlords and Councilmember Michael Inzunza want easier evictions under Chula Vista's Tenant Protection Ordinance after an October brawl.

A noise complaint at the Casa Lago apartment complex in Chula Vista's Eastlake neighborhood escalated into a violent brawl in October, and the debate it sparked now centers on the Chula Vista Tenant Protection Ordinance. The struggle ended with one resident stabbed with a broken bottle and six people arrested by police. The incident has pushed landlord groups and City Councilmember Michael Inzunza to call for changes to the local renter protections, while tenants' rights advocates warn that the episode is being used to roll back reforms.

The fight took place in an East Chula Vista apartment complex, which the source identifies as Casa Lago in the Eastlake neighborhood. Police said the stabbed resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. By the end of the brawl, officers had arrested and booked six people from the party for allegedly assaulting the first resident and another neighbor.

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How the Chula Vista Tenant Protection Ordinance Works

The Chula Vista Tenant Protection Ordinance makes it harder for landlords to evict renters who follow the terms of their lease and pay their rent on time. It also gives the city more power to fine landlords who violate those rules or harass their tenants. The Chula Vista City Council approved the ordinance in 2022.

The law was adopted amid fears that expiring state and federal eviction protections from the Covid-19 pandemic would lead to a surge in evictions. Jennifer Nations, the managing director of an organization named in the source, said that none of those pandemic-era protections shield tenants who violate their lease or break the law. The ordinance itself allows a landlord to legally evict someone taking part in 'criminal activity', or someone who has made a 'criminal threat' against other tenants. It also gives landlords the right to evict tenants who create a 'nuisance' by disturbing other residents.

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Nations said the ordinance protects tenants who try to live in a way that respects the property. 'If a tenant is engaging in criminal behavior, there's absolutely no protection for them,' she said. Chula Vista is not alone in this approach, because three other cities in the county, San Diego, Imperial Beach and Lemon Grove, also have their own local tenant protection ordinances.

Landlord Groups and Advocates Take Opposing Positions

Landlord industry groups, including the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors, have blamed state and local renter protections for making it harder to remove tenants who break the law. Those groups highlighted the October incident at a City Council meeting on Oct. 27, arguing that the Tenant Protection Ordinance was at least partly to blame for the violence.

George Ching, a lobbyist with the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors, said state and local protections prevented landlords from removing 'dangerous people.' Ching said the Council could amend the ordinance so that it would not take effect as soon as a renter moves in. He argued that this change would give landlords an added window to evaluate their tenants. 'It creates sort of like a trial period,' Ching said. He added that if problems arose because of a new tenant, landlords would not have to prove just cause in order to provide a 30-day notice for the tenancy to end.

Gilberto Vera, a senior attorney at the Legal Aid Society of San Diego, said the Tenant Protection Ordinance does not protect renters who commit crimes. Vera told KPBS that his concern is that the incident is being used as a pretext to weaken the overall protections rather than to address this type of behavior directly. Vera also argues that the proposed change to the start of a tenancy would enable landlords to discriminate against tenants.

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Councilmember Michael Inzunza said he wants to see changes that would make it easier for landlords to evict nuisance tenants. 'This isn't even part of tenant protection,' Inzunza said at a recent City Council meeting. 'This is about public safety.' Molly Kirkland, communications director for the Southern California Rental Housing Association, said landlords are also facing more hostile behavior, and that many of its members had reported a rise in harassment and threats. Kirkland blamed overlapping regulation and said owners and managers should not be vilified.

Residents Describe Disruptions and Legal Action

Some residents of the Casa Lago apartment complex describe the situation differently from the landlord groups. Margarito Martin said a specific group of residents was responsible for disrupting the complex. He alleged that those residents used the luxury apartments to throw large parties, which he said led to people driving drunk and crashing inside the complex.

Martin also directed criticism at the property manager, saying the manager had mismanaged these problems and was there to protect the large company rather than the residents. A person identified in the source only as Cabrera, who also attended the City Council meeting, told city officials that the company was taking legal action against the tenants involved. The accounts of residents, landlords, lawmakers and advocates remain distinct, and the source does not confirm the full details of any legal case beyond those statements.