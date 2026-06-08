Chula Vista council delays vote on affordable housing funding for second time

The Chula Vista City Council again voted to delay action on a proposed $4 million funding commitment for a church-site affordable housing project, this time directing the developer to hold a formal community meeting before the item returns…

The logo of the City of Chula Vista is displayed during the city council meeting at Chula Vista City Hall on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 in Chula Vista, CA. The Chula Vista City Council voted 3-2 last week to continue action on a proposed $4 million funding commitment for the Park Hill UMC affordable housing project, with several council members saying the developer had not done enough to engage neighboring residents before seeking public funds.

The proposed development at 545 E. Naples St. would place 68 units — 67 of them income-restricted — on a baseball field owned by the Park Hill United Methodist Church. Developer Wakeland Housing and Development Corp. would enter a ground lease with the church and serve residents earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income. , directing city staff members to return with conditions addressing community concerns about drainage, parking and privacy.

Staff added language to the loan agreement requiring Wakeland to demonstrate those concerns have been dealt with before any funds are disbursed. But several council members said that was not enough. Councilmember Michael Inzunza said he and his staff personally visited neighbors’ homes and backyards before the meeting and had received no outreach from the developer.

“I haven’t had a single phone call or an email from Wakeland,” he said. “No one’s contacted me. That’s concerning. ” He called for Wakeland and the church to hold a community meeting before the next council session to field public opinion on neighborhood concerns.

The timeline is tight. Of the $4 million, $3 million comes from the Housing Authority’s Low- and Moderate-Income Housing Asset Fund — legacy redevelopment dollars that must be committed by June 30 or returned to the state, according to Housing Manager Brian Warwick.

Mayor John McCann, who voted against the continuance, said he could not support the project regardless, saying that under Senate Bill 4, the Affordable Housing on Faith Lands Act, the project qualifies for by-right land use approval and can proceed without council action regardless of the funding decision. McCann suggested redirecting the funds to a competing proposal — a 101-unit 707 F Street development by Eden Housing.

“I cannot support the project currently at Park Hill because of the high density in a very nice, single-family neighborhood without having control from the city,” McCann said. Councilmember Jose Preciado, who cast a dissenting vote along with McCann to continue the item, supported awarding the funding and cautioned against withholding it.

“I will be supporting awarding the $4 million as envisioned and I invite continued discussion between the developer, the property owner and the neighbors,” Preciado said. “I find that with good discussion and debate, there might be a reasonable way to implement this. ” Following the vote, the council reached consensus directing the city manager to prepare an alternative funding scenario in the event the Park Hill project cannot advance before the June 30 deadline.





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Busta Rhymes to headline Anti Social Camp in New York City next weekThis year, the festival will be headlined by Busta Rhymes, serpentwithfeet, and Erick The Architect. Rhymes will also be the recipient of the camp’s 2026 Anti

Read more »

Prichard Mayor holding news conference Monday to address city financial operationsThe press conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday at Prichard City Hall

Read more »

Broadway's 'Buena Vista Social Club' Musical Set for London Transfer in 2027, Producers ConfirmProducers Orin Wolf and Barbara Broccoli announced that the acclaimed Broadway musical 'Buena Vista Social Club' is eyeing a London transfer in 2027. The production, which celebrates Cuban music and culture, has been a hit on Broadway and is now poised to bring its vibrant energy to West End audiences. Meanwhile, director Gurinder Chadha is in early development on a sequel to her beloved 2002 film 'Bend It Like Beckham,' inspired by the explosive growth of women's football. The sequel has already garnered support from figures like U.S. women's national team coach Emma Hayes and UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, though casting depends on script approval from original stars such as Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley.

Read more »

Eyes in the sky: a glimpse inside Chula Vista’s drone programThe department’s program, launched in 2018, has grown into one of the most sophisticated in the country

Read more »