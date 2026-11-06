Chucky creator hits back at Nicki Minaj: 'Chucky has a trans kid'

Chucky creator Don Mancini hit back at Nicki Minaj after she used the horror doll to encourage a GOP vote.

Don Mancini, creator of the Child’s Play franchise, publicly rebuked Nicki Minaj after the rapper used an apparently AI-generated image of Chucky wearing a “Vote Red” badge to encourage Republican support on Election Day.

The exchange has drawn attention because Mancini invoked Chucky’s queer family history to reject the increasingly outspoken Trump ally’s attempt to enlist the horror character in conservative politics. The clash puts a decades-old fictional character into the middle of a national debate over transgender rights at a time when the issue remains the subject of presidential politics, federal policy and extensive litigation.

Also read SNL, Chucky/Nicki Minaj & Creature Commandos: BCTV Daily Dispatch

“Chucky has a trans kid,” Mancini wrote on X on Tuesday. “Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. ” Mancini also predicted a Democratic “BLUE WAVE,” before posting an image of the doll with blue hair and telling Minaj: “Too bad, Nicki!

No AI, by the way! ” The intervention was not simply Mancini retrofitting contemporary politics onto an apolitical franchise. Gender identity and queer characters have been part of the Chucky universe for decades, and Mancini previously described efforts to deliberately expand that representation. Newsweek has contacted representatives for Minaj for comment.

What Happened Between Nicki Minaj and Chucky Creator Don Mancini? The episode began when Minaj posted an image of Chucky dressed in pink and wearing a “Vote Red” button on Election Day, accompanying it with the message: “HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!! ” The image appeared to be AI-generated and fit with the rapper’s increasingly explicit advocacy for President Donald Trump and Republicans. Mancini responded by declaring the Republican Chucky an “IMPOSTER” and saying the character belonged to the Democratic “blue wave.

” He then made the dispute more pointed by citing the franchise’s LGBTQ+ history, writing that Chucky “has a trans kid” and opposing the suggestion that his character should be identified with the MAGA movement. The reference concerns Glen/Glenda, Chucky and Tiffany’s child, introduced in the 2004 film Seed of Chucky. The subsequent television series explicitly revisited the character’s gender identity, including a scene in which Chucky says he has “a queer kid.

” Mancini's response also fits his own history with the franchise. In a 2022 interview with Them, he said queer material began entering the series with Bride of Chucky and described support from producer David Kirschner for gay, queer and nonbinary characters. Mancini said hearing from queer and transgender fans who connected with Glen and Glenda had been profoundly meaningful to him.

Advertisement

Why Chucky Has a Transgender and Queer History The gender politics cited by Mancini long predate Minaj's Election Day post. Glen/Glenda arrived more than two decades ago in Seed of Chucky, while the later Chucky television series expanded the franchise's LGBTQ+ storytelling around gay teenager Jake and brought Glen and Glenda back into its mythology. Mancini has said that representation was intentional.

Discussing Seed of Chucky, he recalled encountering some studio resistance to queer material and said later executives were more receptive when Glen and Glenda returned for television. He also described horror as particularly suited to stories about outsiders and people made to feel that they exist on society's margins. That history explains why his rebuttal went beyond saying that he personally disagreed with Minaj's politics.

His argument was effectively that using Chucky as a Republican political symbol collided with themes and characters he had deliberately placed inside the franchise. The disagreement also has an ironic history. Minaj has been publicly associated with Chucky for years, including alluding to Bride of Chucky and Child’s Play in her well-known verse on Ye's Monster. She also dressed as Tiffany while her husband dressed as Chucky for Halloween in 2019 and has subsequently used Chucky imagery on social media.

Nicki Minaj’s Growing Alliance With Donald Trump and Republicans Minaj has become a prominent celebrity supporter of Trump, publicly describing herself earlier this year as “probably the president’s No. 1 fan” and saying criticism of him only motivated her to support him further. Trump, in turn, publicly praised her during a White House Black History Month reception in February. By the fall, the relationship had become part of Republican campaign politics.

Minaj appeared alongside Trump at a Michigan rally in the run-up to the midterms, while her Election Day Chucky post explicitly told her enormous online audience to “Vote Red. ” Her proximity to the administration has even generated speculation about a White House role. Billboard reported on October 31 that Trump had weighed in on Minaj as a potential White House press secretary after earlier attention around the idea.

Billboard also reported days earlier on Minaj traveling on Air Force One after a Trump staffer suggested she take over the press secretary role. How the Chucky Clash Fits Into the National Transgender Debate Mancini's “trans kid” response landed during a much consequential policy battle over transgender Americans. Trump's second administration has pursued an official federal definition recognizing two sexes, male and female, through Executive Order 14168, prompting litigation across areas including education, prisons and federal policy.

Bloomberg Law reported that more than 100 new or amended federal complaints citing that order had been filed between January 2025 and the middle of 2026 and that courts had issued 264 orders involving it. On October 21, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to let the administration immediately implement a Bureau of Prisons policy restricting hormone therapy and other accommodations for transgender prisoners while litigation continues. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito indicated they would have granted the administration's request.

The administration has also moved against access to gender-affirming care for minors. Bloomberg Law reported that Health and Human Services actions have included rescinding previous federal guidance on gender-identity discrimination and pursuing restrictions tied to federal funding for institutions providing such care to minors. Against that backdrop, Mancini's comment is more than a celebrity-social-media punchline.

By specifically invoking Chucky's transgender or gender-fluid child while rejecting Minaj's Republican version of the character, the filmmaker connected an entertainment-world dispute to one of the country's most active political and legal culture wars. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jason Lemon and Dave Siminoff. The exchange has drawn attention because Mancini invoked Chucky’s queer family history to reject the increasingly outspoken Trump ally’s attempt to enlist the horror character in conservative politics.

“Chucky has a trans kid,” Mancini wrote on X on Tuesday. “Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. ” Mancini also predicted a Democratic “BLUE WAVE,” before posting an image of the doll with blue hair and telling Minaj: “Too bad, Nicki!

Advertisement

No AI, by the way! ” The intervention was not simply Mancini retrofitting contemporary politics onto an apolitical franchise. Gender identity and queer characters have been part of the Chucky universe for decades, and Mancini previously described efforts to deliberately expand that representation. The episode began when Minaj posted an image of Chucky dressed in pink and wearing a “Vote Red” button on Election Day, accompanying it with the message: “HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!!

” The image appeared to be AI-generated and fit with the rapper’s increasingly explicit advocacy for President Mancini responded by declaring the Republican Chucky an “IMPOSTER” and saying the character belonged to the Democratic “blue wave. ” He then made the dispute more pointed by citing the franchise’s+ history, writing that Chucky “has a trans kid” and opposing the suggestion that his character should be identified with the MAGA movement..

The subsequent television series explicitly revisited the character’s gender identity, including a scene in which Chucky says he has “a queer kid. ”and described support from producer David Kirschner for gay, queer and nonbinary characters. Mancini said hearing from queer and transgender fans who connected with Glen and Glenda had been profoundly meaningful to him. The gender politics cited by Mancini long predate Minaj's Election Day post.

Glen/Glenda arrived more than two decades ago in, while the later Chucky television series expanded the franchise's LGBTQ+ storytelling around gay teenager Jake and brought Glen and Glenda back into its mythology. , he recalled encountering some studio resistance to queer material and said later executives were more receptive when Glen and Glenda returned for television. He also described horror as particularly suited to stories about outsiders and people made to feel that they exist on society's margins.

That history explains why his rebuttal went beyond saying that he personally disagreed with Minaj's politics. His argument was effectively that using Chucky as a Republican political symbol collided with themes and characters he had deliberately placed inside the franchise.. She also dressed as Tiffany while her husband dressed as Chucky for Halloween in 2019 and has subsequently used Chucky imagery on social media.

Minaj has become a prominent celebrity supporter of Trump, publicly describing herself earlier this year as “probably the president’s No. 1 fan” and saying criticism of him only motivated her to support him further. Trump, in turn, publicly praised her during a White House Black History Month reception in February. By the fall, the relationship had become part of Republican campaign politics.

Minaj appeared alongside Trump at a Michigan rally in the run-up to the midterms, while her Election Day Chucky post explicitly told her enormous online audience to “Vote Red. ” Her proximity to the administration has even generated speculation about a White House role. Billboard reported on October 31 that Trump had weighed in on Minaj as a potential White House press secretary after earlier attention around the idea.

Billboard also reported days earlier on Minaj traveling on Air Force One after a Trump staffer suggested she take over the press secretary role. Mancini's “trans kid” response landed during a much consequential policy battle over transgender Americans. Trump's second administration has pursued an official federal definition recognizing two sexes, male and female, through Executive Order 14168, prompting litigation across areas including education, prisons and federal policy.

Bloomberg Law reported that more than 100 new or amended federal complaints citing that order had been filed between January 2025 and the middle of 2026 and that courts had issued 264 orders involving it. On October 21, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to let the administration immediately implement a Bureau of Prisons policy restricting hormone therapy and other accommodations for transgender prisoners while litigation continues. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito indicated they would have granted the administration's request.

The administration has also moved against access to gender-affirming care for minors. Bloomberg Law reported that Health and Human Services actions have included rescinding previous federal guidance on gender-identity discrimination and pursuing restrictions tied to federal funding for institutions providing such care to minors. Against that backdrop, Mancini's comment is more than a celebrity-social-media punchline.

By specifically invoking Chucky's transgender or gender-fluid child while rejecting Minaj's Republican version of the character, the filmmaker connected an entertainment-world dispute to one of the country's most active political and legal culture wars.