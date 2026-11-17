Chuck Rock delivers rapturous tribute to Wu-Tang Clan at the 2025 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Read about the moment and Oasis no-show.

Chuck Rock expressed profound admiration for the Wu-Tang Clan during a Monday night interview on Jimmy Kimmel. The Brooklyn native described the Staten Island hip-hop group as the greatest of all time while discussing their induction into the Hall of Fame. Rock emphasized their unmatched status in the music industry with enthusiastic praise for their legacy.

The Induction Process for Wu-Tang Clan Members

RZA appeared on stage first to accept the honor on behalf of the collective. Method Man followed RZA to the microphone to deliver his own congratulations and thanks. The logistical challenge of nine members speaking created a humorous moment where a cut microphone suggested a limit on speaking time. Rock clarified that he had no involvement in the editing or selection process for the acceptance speeches.

Also read Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony Honors Wu-Tang Clan, Phil Collins, and More Icons

Chuck Rock's Praise for Wu-Tang Clan Legacy

Rock declared that even the weakest member of the Wu-Tang Clan surpasses every other rapper currently in the industry. He repeated that the group represents the absolute top of the top in musical talent. The Bed-Stuy born artist seemed still processing the magnitude of inducting such an influential crew into the prestigious Hall of Fame. His inability to find enough superlatives highlighted his genuine respect for their contribution to culture.

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Oasis and Iron Maiden Skip the Ceremony

The conversation shifted to the notable absence of several major acts from the event. Oasis explicitly declined the invitation to attend the 2025 ceremony. Rock stated that the British band is simply too cool to participate in such a formal occasion. He added that fans would likely have been angry if the band had actually shown up despite the no-show.

Jimmy Kimmel Comments on Artist Absences

Kimmel noted that British heavy metal icons Iron Maiden also failed to attend the Hall of Fame induction. Rock jokingly suggested that the band members are aging and referred to them as Rusty Maiden. Kimmel interpreted the multiple no-shows as a message that those artists consider themselves cooler than the Wu-Tang Clan. He argued that if the Wu-Tang Clan could attend, every other invited artist should have shown up as well.