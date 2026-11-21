Melody Anderson, the 'Flash Gordon' star who shared the screen with Chuck Norris, reveals why she quit acting to become a therapist helping families heal.

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Hochul to fix law that 'left out' comedy while giving Broadway a breakChris Harrison weighs in on controversy surrounding traditional marriage: 'It's going to be different for everybody'Melody Anderson knew when it was time to say goodbye to Hollywood. The"Flash Gordon" star, who once shared the screen with Chuck Norris, grew tired of the uncertainty of showbiz and the constant pressure to land her next role. So she traded acting for a new calling: helping families as a therapist. "Part of it was aging out," she explained.

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"There was also the financial insecurity of always having to wait for a job. I thought, 'I've got to start organizing my life by the time I got into my mid-30s because I realized this is not something I can count on unless I win the lottery.

' I still haven't. I still buy tickets, though!

""It wasn't really that scary for me to make that decision," Anderson continued. "The work was getting slower. My brain was getting duller. I wanted to pursue a career that would keep me growing.

The curiosity and desire to learn keeps me young.

""Do I miss Hollywood? I miss being on the set. The crew was always so great. I loved the creative energy.

I loved acting. But the actual business? I'm glad I'm out of it. I don't miss the business at all.

There's always the anxiety of, 'When will my next job come in?

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' 'Will it come in time so I can pay my mortgage? ' All that extra stress becomes more intense as you get older in the business. ""Flash Gordon" is widely regarded as a cult classic. Although the sci-fi adventure received mixed reviews upon its release, it developed a devoted following over the years.

Anderson stopped acting in 1995. Today, she is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist who specializes in addiction and recovery, trauma treatment and family therapy. Actress Melody Anderson attends the West Coast premiere of"Life After Flash" at 2018 Beyond Fest at the Egyptian Theatre on Oct. 3, 2018, in Hollywood.

"When you're on a set, you hear a lot of stories from people," Anderson said. "I loved listening to people, hearing about their triumphs and struggles. I remember someone told me, 'You're pretty good at this. Have you ever thought about going back to school and getting a master's degree in social work?

' I thought, 'Never. ' But it really spoke to me. That's when I started working at a treatment center in New York and taking courses. I learned I loved family therapy.

" Jeff Goldblum as Ernie Kovacs and Melody Anderson as Edie Adams appear in the ABC TV movie"Ernie Kovacs: Between the Laughter. ""One of the reasons I love this career is because you can get really old, fat and wrinkled, and you can still help people," she said. "I've been doing this for over 30 years now, and it's just so rewarding. I work with my clients to help them find peace and some healing.

It's a wonderful life to live. On my deathbed, I'll know I did a good job, not for being the greatest actress, but for wanting to help others find peace.

"Still, Anderson has fond memories of her time in Hollywood, especially working opposite Norris. The actor died March 19, 2026, at 86. "Chuck loved doing tricks on set," she said with a laugh.

"He loved to tease me. I remember he had this fake poop thing, and he put it right by my chair. But I immediately identified that it was from him because I'm also a prankster. I love spiders and bugs so it takes a lot to spook me.

I just thought, 'Oh my God, he thinks I'm going to fall for this?

'""I thought, 'I'm going to tell him this is stupid,'" she recalled. "But then he was going to punish me with an even greater prank. I wanted to make sure he never knew there would be a day when I would come and get him. I was going to get back at Chuck Norris.

And he wouldn't suspect a thing.

"Melody Anderson and Chuck Norris appear in a scene from the 1986 movie"Firewalker. " The two were known pranksters on set. "I remember telling him that I had found the most beautiful sculpture I've ever seen," Anderson said. "Its head was loose.

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So, I showed it to him with so much pride. Of course, he grabs it and the head falls off. I pretended to cry. He felt horrible.

And just when he started to feel really bad, I smiled at him. I told him, 'If you want to do pranks on me, be prepared. I'm better than you.

' We had a good laugh about it. He was a huge prankster with a big sense of humor. I think that's why he wanted to do a comedy. And he did such a good job at it.

""He really showed me how to ride a bike for exercise," Anderson said with a smile. "He told me the faster I go, the better it will be, because it will get my heart pumping. It will also build up my thighs without bulking them up. It helped me lose weight quickly.

We had a ball working out together.

"President George H.W. Bush jogs with actor Chuck Norris and his son Michael Norris at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington on March 21, 1990. ," Anderson continued.

"He was a veteran. He knew the importance of taking care of yourself, defending yourself. He had that discipline of always working out, staying in shape. He saw it as an art form, taking care of your body.

He was so disciplined.

" Chuck Norris and Lou Gossett Jr. attend the 16th annual Shelby Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, on Dec. 4, 1986. "He would get up every morning and work out for an hour, sometimes an hour and a half. I wanted to learn from him, so I started waking up early to work out with Chuck. And I'm so grateful for it because now I know how to exercise properly.

" But there was one time when trying to stay healthy backfired on Norris and his co-star Louis Gossett Jr. Despite its star power,"Firewalker" failed to win over most critics when it hit theaters in 1986. Roger Ebert gave it just one out of four stars.

However, the Los Angeles Times offered a more favorable review, praising the movie's humor and Norris' willingness to embrace a lighter role. , they were just, 'I'm not going to get sick. No ice, no anything. We're only eating the hotel food.

' My belief has always been that if you eat the food, you'll get over it quickly. So I was eating off the taco carts right outside the studio. They kept warning me, 'You're going to get sick.

'" Best known for his tough-guy roles in action movies , Chuck Norris showed off his comedic chops in the 1986 action-adventure comedy"Firewalker," embracing a more playful side of his on-screen persona. "Well, they both got sick — terribly sick. They were unable to work. And me?

I was fine! I remember I approached them and said, 'How are we feeling now, boys? Want some more hotel food? '"