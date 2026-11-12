Chuck Norris Death Triggers Conan Lever Nostalgia

Following Chuck Norris death in March 2026, Conan O'Brien Walker Texas Ranger lever segment gains renewed attention from fans reminiscing about the late actor.

Chuck Norris has died, marking the end of an era for a generation of television viewers who associate his definitive career role with a specific late-night comedy bit. Before his death in March 2026, an early internet joke consisted of recounting Norris impossible and illogical feats of strength and intelligence. ScreenRant notes that while Norris had a vast filmography, it is his role as the titular Cordell Walker in the CBS series Walker, Texas Ranger that remains most emblematic of his legacy. This nine-season series, which ran from 1993 to 2001, is the source of many memes surrounding Norris and established his public persona as a martial arts instructor and Texas Ranger. The show portrayed Walker and his partner James Trivette, played by Clarence Gilyard, as figures with law enforcement attitudes reminiscent of the Old West.

Conan Lever Segment Origins

Conan O'Brien made his Walker Texas Ranger Lever a regular talk show segment on Late Night with Conan O'Brien during a specific season of the program. Fans of Late Night with Conan O'Brien have likely seen clips of Walker, Texas Ranger thanks to the show one-season running gag. Even in his early career, Conan was known for wacky and high-concept bits, and a penchant for absurdity that set it apart from other late-night shows. In this bit, which only occurred during one season of the show, Conan would pull a large, comical lever which would lead to a random clip from Walker, Texas Ranger. The clips were generally completely unrelated to whatever Conan was doing beforehand, and were often of strange, tonally inconsistent moments that would happen in the series.

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Legal Misunderstanding With NBC

The origins of the seemingly random clip are due to a unique situation Conan found himself in in 2004. NBC and Vivendi Universal Entertainment had merged to become NBC Universal, which meant, as he told his audience on May 12, 2004, that he could use any clip from the USA Network without having to pay a fee. This included Walker, Texas Ranger, which was airing reruns multiple times a day at the time. Late Night writer Michael Korman said that he picked Walker, Texas Ranger because it was so the opposite of anything close to the sensibilities of their show. As with many Conan bits, the absurdity is the point of the segment.

Budgetary Conflict Ends Bit

There was one problem with the segment. Conan assumption that he could air Walker clips for free was totally wrong. A few episodes into the season, Conan learned from NBC producers that the show had to pay all the actors in those clips, and Late Night could go bankrupt if any more were shown. That was the end of the Walker Texas Ranger Lever segment. The gag ended abruptly due to these financial concerns, despite the creative success it had achieved with the audience during its brief run.

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Nostalgia After Death

The Walker Texas Ranger Lever returned to prominence with Chuck Norris death. After Norris passed away on March 19, 2026, people naturally wanted to reminisce. For some people, that meant revisiting the Late Night with Conan O'Brien Walker, Texas Ranger gag, a joke that even Norris himself eventually participated in. The resurgence of interest in this specific segment highlights how the interaction between the actor and the late-night host created a lasting cultural memory that persists long after the original broadcast ended.

Series Legacy And Impact

Even if you have never seen it, you would probably know how ridiculous Walker, Texas Ranger can be thanks to a recurring gag on a certain late-night talk show. In the series, Walker and his partner keep their state safe, with an attitude about law enforcement more in line with the sheriffs of the Old West. Using his martial arts prowess, Walker fights bad guys and solves crimes in a procedural story. It was as campy as audiences would expect, and it was not lost on audiences of the era that Walker, Texas Ranger was not to be taken as seriously as the characters in the show insisted. The series is rated TV-PG and is categorized under Drama, Western, Crime, and Action.