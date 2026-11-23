Retired tour manager Chuck Hull receives the 2026 CMA Touring lifetime achievement award for over 50 years of work with artists like Fleetwood Mac and Paul McCartney.

The Country Music Association has selected veteran live music production executive Chuck Hull for the 2026 CMA Touring lifetime achievement award. This prestigious recognition honors his extensive career spanning more than fifty years in the global music industry. Hull is celebrated for his foundational role in shaping the technical and logistical standards of modern country music tours.

Hall Of Fame Recognition For Chuck Hull

Hull joins an elite group of industry professionals recognized for their enduring contributions to the field. The award specifically highlights his decades of expertise in audio engineering and tour management. His career began as an audio engineer with Clair Brothers before expanding into television stage management. He later moved into international touring, becoming a pivotal figure in the live music logistics sector.

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The CMA Touring Awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the incredible professionals whose expertise, dedication, and hard work bring Country Music to fans through unforgettable live experiences. Brittany Schaffer, the CMA incoming chief executive officer, emphasized the importance of these behind-the-scenes roles. She noted that touring is a vital component of how this music connects with people globally.

Without the individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes, the connection between artists and audiences would not be possible. Schaffer expressed gratitude for all the industry brings and stated pride in recognizing the year's nominees. This sentiment underscores the association's commitment to honoring the full ecosystem of live music production.

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Production Logistics For Major Global Acts

Hull has overseen global tours and complex production logistics for some of the biggest names in music history. His portfolio includes work with legendary rock acts such as Fleetwood Mac and Paul McCartney. In the country music genre, he has managed production for major stars including Keith Urban. His ability to handle diverse and large-scale operations has defined his professional reputation.

Hull launched his career as an audio engineer with Clair Brothers. He then expanded his skill set into television stage management and international touring. This diverse background allowed him to master the intricate details required for massive stage productions. His work ensured that technical execution matched the artistic vision of world-class performers.

Although Hull retired from active touring in 2024, his influence on the industry remains strong. He continues to support the touring community through consulting services. Additionally, he serves as a board member of ECCHO Live. His continued involvement demonstrates a lasting commitment to the professional development of live event teams.

2026 CMA Touring Award Nominees

The 2026 CMA Touring Awards recognize excellence across various categories beyond the lifetime achievement honor. The tour of the year nominees include the Cold Beer & Country Music Tour crew for Zach Top. The Still the Problem Tour crew for Morgan Wallen is also in contention. The Word on the Street Tour crew for Luke Bryan completes this category of finalists.

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Individual category winners are selected to recognize specific roles within the touring production team. The stage manager of the year nominees include Todd Green for Chris Stapleton. Fred Yanda from Dierks Bentley and Bandit Lites from Nashville are also nominated. These roles are critical for maintaining safety and efficiency during live performances.

Monitor engineer of the year nominees highlight the technical audio specialists who shape the fan experience. Leland Dix for Carly Pearce and Michael Zeuhsow for Luke Combs are key contenders. Brent Maxon representing Parker McCollum and Jerry Slone for Luke Combs round out the list. Jodi Dawes from Blue Highway Records and Jessie Schmidt from Schmidt Relations are also recognized.

Artist-specific tour crew awards honor the dedicated teams that support individual performers. Ed Hardin represents Blake Shelton, while Kella Farris represents Farris, Self & Moore, LLC. Dwight Wiles of Ground Control Business Management and Steve Carmack of Megan Moroney are nominated. Jason Humphrey for Jason Aldean and Todd Lewis for Luke Combs are also in the running.

Additional nominees for artist crew awards include Kevin Northrup for Luke Combs and Robert Scovill for Kenny Chesney. Richard Whitley, known as Wookie, represents Cody Johnson. Howie Edelman of Durango Artist Management and Daniel Miller of Fusion Music are also recognized. These nominations reflect the deep infrastructure that supports the country music touring industry.