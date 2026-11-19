Legendary pianist Chucho Valdés turns 85 and releases a new improvised solo album on InnerJazz, blending Cuban rhythms with jazz harmonies in a celebration of music and life.

Legendary Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés marked his 85th birthday on Oct. 9 with a private celebration at his home, complete with musicians and a festive atmosphere. This personal milestone coincides with the release of a new eight-track album recorded entirely live on his favorite Steinway grand piano, showcasing his enduring virtuosity and creative vitality.

New Album Released on InnerJazz Label

Valdés released the new record on InnerJazz, an independent label that is part of InnerCat Music, which he has led since the early 2000s. The album features eight tracks recorded in a single continuous take, with no cuts, edits, or second takes. This approach highlights Valdés as a towering figure in both the jazz and Latin music worlds, with his music transcending countries, generations, and genres.

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Improvisation and Musical Heritage

The new set represents a return to solo piano work for Valdés, who previously recorded an album in 1986 titled Lukumi. That earlier project was recorded under tight constraints, with Valdés having only one hour to complete the session before a flight from Germany to Austria. In contrast, the new album was entirely improvised, with Valdés sitting down to play whatever came to mind in the moment. He describes this spontaneous process as the source of his greatest joy, emphasizing that he plays without premeditation or a fixed plan.

Blending Cuban Rhythms with Jazz Harmony

Valdés has a long history of merging musical styles, having famously created the Cuban experimental group Irakere alongside Paquito D'Rivera and Arturo Sandoval. He notes that while Cuban music is rich in rhythm, it was historically limited in harmony. Jazz offered a broader harmonic landscape, which Valdés integrated into his work to create a unique sound that combines Cuban and Afro-Cuban rhythms with jazz-influenced harmonies. This fusion has defined his career, allowing him to collect seven Grammys and seven Latin Grammys.

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Family Influence and Musical Education

Valdés is the son of the legendary pianist Bebo Valdés, and his first memories involve watching his father play Lecuona and jazz. His dream was always to become a pianist, inspired by his father and his own passion for learning. He recalls being fascinated by the piano at age five, viewing his father's ability to play as impossible. Today, he continues to practice regularly, with sessions after breakfast, at noon, and a preferred session at night when there is peace and quiet.

Classical Influences and Future Performances

Valdés cites deep admiration for classical composers, including Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Schubert, Schumann, Ravel, and Debussy. He specifically highlights Rachmaninoff, describing his concerto as written by the gods. Despite his advanced age, Valdés continues to perform, with a series of concerts planned across the U.S. that feature both solo performances and collaborations with ensembles. His music continues to resonate with audiences, proving that age is not a barrier to creativity and connection.