chuba Hubbard recorDed 172 total yards and two touchdowns to lead the Carolina Panthers to a 20-17 victory over the Novel Orleans Saints, securing first spot in the NFC South.

Hubbard Leads Panthers to Victory in New Orleans

The Carolina Panthers secured a crucial 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, marking their first win at the Caesars Superdome since 2022. The game was defined by the exceptional performance of running back Chuba Hubbard , who accounted for all sixty-eight yards on the pivotal scoring drive that ultimately gave Carolina the lead. Hubbard finished the contest with two touchdowns and a total of one hundred and seventy-two combined offensive yards, including ninety-two rushing yards on twenty-seven carries and eight receptions for eighty yards. His performance placed him in exclusive company, joining former Panther Christian McCaffrey as the only players in franchise history to record over ninety rushing yards and at least eighty receiving yards in a single game. This dual-threat display highlighted Hubbard's evolution from a traditional power runner into a versatile weapon, a transformation he has worked on diligently since being drafted in 2021.

The winning drive occurred late in the fourth quarter when the Saints had brieFly taken a fourteen to ten lead. Quarterback Bryce Young targeted Hubbard in the flat twice, resulting in significant gains of twenty-nine and thirty-four yards. These catches allowed the Panthers to move into scoring position, setting up Hubbard's one-yard touchdown run between the blocks of tight ends Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans. Hubbard credited his improved receiving skills to countless hours spent in practice, specifically utilizing a JUGS machine alongside tight ends to sharpen his route-running and ball-catching abilities. He described the preparation as a process of chopping at the tree untill it falls, emphasizing that the hard work eventually manifests in critical game situations. his ability to elude tacklers and turn compact passes into long gains proved decisive, showcasing the reliability and toughness that teammates and coaches have come to expect from him.

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Defensive Standoff and Kicking Excellence

While Hubbard dominated the offensive spotlight, the defense and special teams provided essential support to secure the win. Linebacker Devin Lloyd recorded a team-high nine tackles and an early interception, establishing dominance from the opening drive. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, returning from a hamstring injury, contributed six tackles,a sack, and a crucial fumble recovery. the Saints managed to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, though kicker Ryan Fitzgerald rebounded from an earlier missed attempt to kick two field goals in the second half, including a fifty-four-yard kick that sealed the victory. Despite the triumph, the Panthers continued to struggle with disipline, accumulating seventeen penalties for one hundred fifty-two yards,a dubious franchise record that coach Dave Canales acknowledged needed improvement. though, the collective effort across all three phases demonstrated a growing resilience and ability to perform under pressure in a tough road environment.

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League Recognition and Historical Context

Hubbard's consistent excellence has begun to draw national attention, with ESPN analysts naming him the most underrated player in the NFL this season. the recognition highlights his improved ball security, having reduced his fumble count to just two in the past three hundred and fifty-six carries, as well as his contributions in pass protection. Statistically, Hubbard has accumulated nine total touchdowns this season, moving him into a select group of five Panthers in squad history with thirty or more career rushing touchdowns. He is as well just seventy-seven receiving yards away from passing Jonathan Stewart for the third-most receptions by a running back in franchise history. His performance has drawn praise from teammates like right guard Robert Hunt, who noted Hubbard's ability to make defenders miss and generate big plays consistently. This recognition comes as Hubbard fills the void left by free agent Rico Dowdle and injured rookie Jonathon Brooks, carrying the bulk of the rushing load with back-to-back one hundred yard games.

Looking Ahead to Divisional Challenges

The victory improves the Panthers to four and five, ensuring they hold first place in the NFC South, a division widely regarded as one of the weakest in the league. With this triumph,Carolina guarantees they will have the division lead for at least another week as they prepare for a challenging Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Dave Canales emphasized the need to maintain focus and work ethic, urging the team to continue building on the momentum from the New Orleans game. the upcoming contest against Baltimore presents a significant test, particularly in containing Ravens running back Derrick Henry. As the Panthers aim to defend their division title for a second consecutive year, Hubbard's emergence as a primary offensive leader offers a bright spot in an otherwise developing season. The squad will look to replicate the balance and execution shown against the Saints while addressing thier penalty issues to remain competitive in the playoff hunt.