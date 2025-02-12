CHSAA State Wrestling: Dominance, Expansion, and Top Matchups

The CHSAA state wrestling tournament returns to Ball Arena with exciting storylines including Traven Sharon's quest for a fourth title, the expansion of the girls wrestling competition, and intense battles for team dominance.

The CHSAA state wrestling tournament returns to Ball Arena this Thursday through Saturday for three days of mat madness in downtown Denver. This year's event boasts several compelling storylines. One of the most notable is the quest for a fourth consecutive state championship by Fowler's Traven Sharon . Sharon, a senior competing at 126 pounds, has only lost 12 times in his prep career, and just twice this season.

His success could make him the first four-time champion from Fowler since Brent Van Hee achieved the feat from 1983 to 1986.The tournament also marks the expansion of the girls wrestling competition to two classifications due to increasing participation. This growth means two additional mats will be added to the floor, and the schedule has been adjusted accordingly, including an earlier start time of 4 p.m. for Saturday's Parade of Champions.Pomona's boys wrestling team aims to secure its seventh consecutive 5A team title and ninth in ten years. The Panthers have a strong presence at Ball Arena, with wrestlers in all 14 weight classes. Ponderosa stands as a potential challenger to Pomona's dominance, boasting 13 state qualifiers and a standout wrestler in 190-pound prospect De'Alcapon Veazy. The 5A girls championship promises to be another exciting competition. While Pomona holds the title after dethroning Chatfield last year, they face stiff competition from Grand Junction Central, which boasts greater depth, and the returning three-time champions, Chatfield.The Class of 2027, which produced six freshman champions last year, returns to Ball Arena with all six looking to defend their titles. Severance's Drake VomBaur, who has moved up from Class 3A to 4A, faces a challenging path, competing in the same bracket as returning 4A champion Manuel Amaro of Pueblo East. VomBaur comes from a strong wrestling family, but he seeks to become the first member to win four Colorado prep titles.Several brackets feature returning state champions, setting up intriguing matchups. The most anticipated clash might be in 3A at 175 pounds, where Mullen junior Isaak Chavez, seeking perfection after a 25-0 season, faces Brush junior Ritchie Bruno, who has only lost once in the past two prep seasons.Another compelling storyline revolves around the battle for the 3A team championship. While Brush won their first title last year, Mullen, led by returning champions Chavez and Dyes, remains a formidable contender





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CHSAA Wrestling State Tournament Ball Arena Traven Sharon Pomona Ponderosa Girls Wrestling Isaak Chavez Ritchie Bruno

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arizona Governor Hobbs Outlines Priorities for State in 'State of the State' AddressArizona Governor Katie Hobbs delivered her 'State of the State' address, outlining her legislative priorities for the year. Hobbs emphasized the need for bipartisan cooperation to address key issues facing the state, such as affordability, water security, border protection, and public safety. Her agenda includes extending the State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, addressing the growth of vacation rentals, doubling the number of first-time homebuyers receiving assistance, and ending veteran homelessness within a decade. She also proposed legislation to lower the cost of childcare and reiterated her commitment to securing the border and combating drug trafficking. Hobbs also called for reform of the Empowerment Scholarship Program, a school choice program that has drawn criticism from Democrats.

Read more »

Georgia Sen. Colton Moore arrested at State Capitol before State of the State addressLast year, Sen. Moore was banned from entering House chambers after making controversial comments about late House Speaker David Ralston.

Read more »

Former state wrestling champion Johnni DiJulius makes acting debut in J. Lo-led ‘Unstoppable’Former Walsh Jesuit and Ohio State wrestler Johnni DiJulius appears in 'Unstoppable' alongside Jennifer Lopez and Don Cheadle

Read more »

How to watch #1 Penn State vs. #7 Nebraska wrestling: Time, TV channel, FREE live streamThe top-ranked Penn State wrestling team faces its stiffest challenge of the dual season with a Friday night road trip to face No. 7 Nebraska in Lincoln.

Read more »

No. 6 Nebraska Wrestling Takes On No. 1 Penn State in Front of a Record CrowdHusker fans break Nebraska Wrestling attendance record with 6,736

Read more »

The Ohio State Buckeyes: A New Era of DominanceThe Ohio State Buckeyes have achieved a historic national championship, marking a turning point for the program. The 12-team playoff format allows the Buckeyes to pursue their ultimate goals without being solely defined by their rivalry game with Michigan.

Read more »