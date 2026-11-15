CHSAA state volleyball recap: Fossil Ridge back on top in Class 5A after beating Legend in 5-set thriller

The nexus of the big-school Colorado high school volleyball universe is on Ziegler Road.

claimed the 2026 Class 5A volleyball title on Saturday at the Denver Coliseum, outlasting Legend in a five-set championship thriller. It marks the Sabercats’ second state title, adding to the 5A championship that the program won in a five-set victory over Mountain Vista in 2016.

Sabercats seniors Emery Johnson, Raeya Garcia and Ella Wilson provided a formidable offensive trio all season as Fossil Ridge held off a scrappy Legend squad that was vying for its first championship. Johnson, Garcia and Wilson combined for over 750 kills on the year, while Wilson also tallied over 100 blocks and senior libero Shanin Pottle was the back-line catalyst with over 300 digs.in straight sets in the semifinal, Fossil Ridge jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the title.

Also read Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park closes for season

The Sabercats won a back-and-forth first set 30-28, then prevailed 25-18 in the second set. But the Titans stormed back, taking two straight sets, 25-19 and 25-11, and all the momentum shifted to Legend. Fossil Ridge re-asserted control in the decisive fifth set, quickly going ahead 5-1 and never relinquishing the lead. Legend was down 14-10 in the waning moments, but rallied for three straight points before Fossil Ridge finally slammed the door in 15-13 clincher.

Rampart won its second title with a five-set victory over Windsor. After sweeping Timnath in the semifinal, the Rams dropped the first set to the Wizards, won the next two, lost the fourth set and then won 15-13 to clinch the trophy. Rampart, which previously won a 5A title in 2020, finished 24-5 after winning the Colorado Springs Metro League title.

Advertisement

Senior outside hitterResurrection Christian volleyball players celebrate after defeating University for the Class 3A state championship Saturday at the Denver Coliseum. Resurrection Christian won its fourth title overall, and second in four seasons, by blanking University 3-0. sophomore outside hitter Paige Michaelson, senior middle blocker Tatum Highstree, and senior defensive specialist Jada Nordhagen, dropped only two sets across four matches at the Denver Coliseum.

Resurrection Christian also beat University for its last title in 2023.in a half-decade,beating Wiggins in five setss. The Falcons rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the title match, claiming the final three sets 25-17, 25-18 and then 19-17 in a dramatic final set.

Centauri was led this season by the senior quartet of Kynlei Curtis, Analynn Dwyer, Kimbry Wilfong and Rylie McCarroll.in which the Cubs went on an untouchable heater after losing their season opener to Vail Christian on August 22. The Cubs did not lose a set over their 27-match win streak. It’s the fourth title overall for Simla, who are headlined by senior hitter Carlee Cox and junior libero Ava Leininger.