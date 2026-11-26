Feeling lonely now and then is part of life.

Feeling lonely now and then is part of life. It can happen after moving somewhere new, losing touch with friends, or spending more time alone than we'd like.

People who repeatedly felt lonely had a 38 percent higher risk of developing dementia than those who never reported loneliness. Those who experienced loneliness occasionally showed no significant increase in risk. Epidemiologist Yvanna Simon and colleagues at the University of Bordeaux wanted to understand what happened when the feeling continued or disappeared over time. They turned to the Paquid study, which began following 3,777 adults aged 65 and older in southwestern France in 1988.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the new analysis, the team selected 1,540 participants who remained free of dementia during the first eight years and had provided enough information about loneliness. At four visits over those years, participants were asked whether they had felt lonely during the previous week. The researchers divided participants into three groups. Some 743 people never reported loneliness.