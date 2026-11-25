Experts warn that everyday habits, from spinach-heavy smoothies to high-protein diets and stacked supplements, could raise the risk of chronic kidney disease in Britain.

Experts have described chronic kidney disease as a slow-moving tidal wave threatening to engulf the NHS. The condition, in which the kidneys gradually stop working, already affects more than seven million Britons and contributes to 45,000 deaths a year. Dr Kristin Veighey, a kidney expert at the University of Southampton, warns that people may be placing their kidneys at risk through routine habits they assume are healthy, such as taking a daily vitamin.

The scale of the problem is considerable. At least one million people are thought to be living with chronic kidney disease right now without knowing it. The number of people diagnosed is expected to rise by 400,000 over the next decade.

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Why Chronic Kidney Disease Often Goes Unnoticed

Chronic kidney disease usually causes no symptoms until the kidneys are close to failing, by which point treatment is often too late. This silent progression is the main reason experts say so many cases remain undetected in the UK.

Because the warning signs are absent for so long, Dr Veighey argues that people should be aware of everyday habits that can add strain to the kidneys. The kidneys play a role in regulating functions across almost every part of the body, so any added burden can matter over time.

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Spinach Smoothies and High-Protein Diets Raise Concerns

Spinach smoothies and high-protein diets can both increase the workload on the kidneys, according to experts quoted in the source. Homemade smoothies packed with spinach can boost vitamin and fibre intake, but excessive leafy greens may lead to kidney stones.

Dr Veighey explained that oxalate, a compound found naturally in vegetables such as spinach, beet greens, Swiss chard and rhubarb, binds with calcium in the urine. This forms microscopic crystals that can develop into kidney stones and may block parts of the urinary tract. While small stones may not cause symptoms, larger stones can be very painful and need medical attention.

While there is no single safe spinach limit for everyone, keeping intake low is commonly recommended for people prone to kidney stones. Intake of under one cup raw, or avoiding spinach altogether, is often advised. Dr Veighey suggested rotating spinach with lower-oxalate greens such as kale or lettuce.

Eating calcium products such as milk, yogurt and cheese alongside oxalate-rich foods can also help. Calcium binds to oxalate in the gut, which stops it entering the bloodstream and reaching the kidneys, and the bound oxalate passes out in stool.

High-protein diets are another concern. According to the NHS, the average sedentary adult requires roughly 0.75g of protein per kilogram of body weight each day, equivalent to around 45g for women and 55g for men. Studies show that high protein intake is generally safe for people with healthy kidneys, but experts say it can hasten disease in those whose kidneys are already weak.

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Researchers believe large amounts of protein increase the kidneys' workload, forcing them to filter blood faster, a process known as hyperfiltration. Dr Veighey warned that protein passing into the urine can damage the kidney filters, causing inflammation and scarring. She added that people with high blood pressure or diabetes face particular risk, and that once the damage is done it cannot be recovered.

Dr Veighey said she has seen this firsthand in her clinic, particularly among strength trainers who take excessive protein supplements, who feel well but have progressive kidney disease. Some evidence suggests plant-based sources such as beans, lentils and nuts may be gentler on the kidneys than animal proteins.

Stacking Supplements Could Strain Kidney Function

Taking multiple overlapping supplements can mean people unknowingly consume more vitamins than their body needs, putting strain on the kidneys. More than 70 per cent of adults in the UK regularly take dietary supplements, according to research by Which?.

One of the most popular options is a daily multivitamin, which combines vitamins with minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc and selenium in a single dose. Experts warn that people who combine several products may not realise how much they are taking in total.