Chromebook controversy continues: Lower Merion School Board votes to change tech policy

The Lower Merion School Board voted Monday night to repeal the district's current technology policy in favor of creating a new one.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 3:12AMThe Lower Merion School Board voted Monday night to repeal the district's current technology policy in favor of creating a new one.

The vote was met with heavy criticism and backlash from dozens of parents who attended the meeting to continue pushing for the right to opt out of the district's 1:1 policy, which provides district-issued Chromebooks or iPads to students. For months, parents in Lower Merion have voiced concerns about their children having access to those devices. Similar conversations are being had in school districts across the country, including in Los Angeles and Arlington, Virginia.

One young student said to the school board at Monday's meeting, "I don't want to spend the majority of my school day on a computer. I want to be taught by a teacher, and use real books and hand-written notes.

" Erin Amini, a pediatrician and mother to Lower Merion students, said, "One-to-one devices are not educational. They are a distraction and unsafe in the hands of our underdeveloped kids.

" Lower Merion's technology policy had stated that if parents wanted to opt their children out of receiving district-issued digital devices, the district would do its best to make accommodations for those students. However, school board member Anna Shurak said that is not how the policy worked and that it is not possible for students to opt out. Monday night, the board voted to repeal the current policy, which included the mention of an 'opt out' option.

"Repealing this, repealing these policies, would go against our best practice when we don't have another policy to stand up," said Rubin. "By not repealing that policy, it does not allow educators or our administrators to do what's necessary to enact the change the community has been asking for," she said. That proposal states technology won't be used for classroom instruction for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade.

It also states students won't be issued an individual device until the 5th grade, and they won't be required to take it home until 7th grade.





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