Christy Turlington Attends Broadway Opening Night of Celebrity Autobiography with Ed Burns

Christy Turlington, a former supermodel, and her husband, actor Ed Burns, made a rare public appearance at the Broadway opening night of Celebrity Autobiography on Monday. They were joined by a range of celebrities for opening night, including Tom Hanks, Gayle King, Bryan Cranston, and celebrities such as Kenan Thompson.

Christy Turlington proved she was as stunning as ever when she made a rare public appearance at the Broadway opening night of Celebrity Autobiography on Monday.

The 57-year-old supermodel looked nearly as fresh-faced as she did at the height of her popularity in the 1990s as she posed on the red carpet with her husband, actor Ed Burns. They were joined by a bevy of stars for opening night, including Tom Hanks, Gayle King, Bryan Cranston, and Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and more.

The stars were out for Celebrity Autobiography's upgrade to Broadway nearly three decades after its premiere at Los Angeles's Book Soup in 1998. The show features a rotating cast of celebrity narrators who read aloud from the memoirs of other stars for comedic effect





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Christy Turlington Ed Burns Broadway Opening Night Celebrity Autobiography Comedic Effect Ed Burns Tom Hanks Gayle King Bryan Cranston Kenan Thompson

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