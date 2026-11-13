Christopher Walken and wife of 57 years make rare red carpet appearance

The “Deer Hunter” star met his Emmy-winning wife Georgianne in 1963.

Christopher Walken and wife Georgianne Walken hit the red carpet on Thursday, Nov. 12.star, 83, and his 82-year-old spouse walked the red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2026 Annual Film Benefit in New York City on Thursday.

The Walkens previously stepped out together in June 2024 at a Tribeca Film Festival screening of Christopher’s 1978 classic, which saw them play the on-stage couple Riff and Graziella. They eventually married in 1969. , Georgianne began working as a casting director in the late 1980s. Alongside her partner Sheila Jaffe, Georgianne cast over 90 film and TV projects between 1989 and 2007.

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Her most prominent credit is, for which she won an Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Series in 1999. She also made a brief appearance on the show in season 6. Georgianne Walken and Christopher Walken in New York City on Nov. 18, 1980Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty, which earned him another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

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The event featured remarks from Tom Cruise, who collaborated with the filmmaker on’s “Somewhere” by Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of the classic musical. Many of the other attendees had also worked with Spielberg on various projects, including Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, and Eve Hewson, who all acted in the director’s most recent filmOther attendees included Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Lorne Michaels, Riley Keough, Stephen Colbert, and Bruce Springsteen, who performed a surprise rendition of “Dancing in the Dark. ”