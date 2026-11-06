Christopher Walken And Taylor Kitsch Star In The Long Island Bank Robber

Christopher Walken and Taylor Kitsch lead the cast of The Long Island Bank Robber, a new true-crime thriller based on the book Til Heist Do Us Part. Production starts in New Jersey this month.

Christopher Walken and Taylor Kitsch are joining forces for a highly anticipated new true-crime thriller that promises to explore the dark underbelly of financial desperation. The upcoming film, titled The Long Island Bank Robber, draws its narrative from the real-life exploits of Stephen Trantel, a former Wall Street commodities trader who turned to crime. This major cinematic project marks a significant reunion for the veteran actor Walken and the rising star Kitsch.

Cast and Source Material Details

The project is an adaptation of the nonfiction book Til Heist Do Us Part, authored by Jeanne Callahan and Michael Harvey. The screenplay has been adapted and co-written by Matthew Gentile, who also serves as the director. Alexandra Daddario has been cast in the role of Jeanne Trantel, Stephen's discerning wife, who grows increasingly suspicious of her husband and seeks an independent life. Walken will portray Stephen's father, a retired police officer known for his strong ethical code.

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Plot Synopsis and Character Arc

According to the official logline released by the production team, Taylor Kitsch plays Stephen Trantel, a successful Wall Street commodities trader who faces total ruin after being fired. His desperate attempts to keep his family financially afloat lead him down the unimaginable path of becoming one of Long Island's most prolific bank robbers. The story explores the psychological toll of this descent, highlighting the complex dynamics of grief, survival, and marriage within a fractured household.

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Director Vision and Production Timeline

Director Matthew Gentile discussed the upcoming film in a recent statement, noting that he first learned about the true story during his youth in New York City as a true-crime obsessive. He described the film as a propulsive heist movie on the surface that delves deeper into human resilience. Gentile added that with Taylor Kitsch, Alexandra Daddario, and Christopher Walken as the three leads, he could not have dreamed of a better cast to bring this specific film to life. Production is scheduled to begin this month in New Jersey.

Production Teams and Executive Roles

The Long Island Bank Robber is being produced by Vince Jolivette and Richie Hill of Filmopoly, alongside Chris Bellant of Vision Entertainment and Danielle Gasher of Vaneast Pictures. The production lineup features a robust team of executives ensuring high-quality output. Taylor Kitsch will also serve as an executive producer, working alongside Andres Budnik, Liam Scholey, Raymond Kimsey, Matt Allen, Dan Reardon, Kyle Fox, Alan B. Bursteen, and Dawn Bursteen.