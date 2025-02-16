Christopher Shultz: A Film and TV Critic's Passion for Horror and Sci-Fi

This article profiles Christopher Shultz, a writer and movie/TV critic based in Oklahoma City. It highlights his background, diverse writing experience, and specific interests in horror films, David Lynch's work, and the complexities of characters in Battlestar Galactica.

Christopher Shultz is a writer and movie/TV critic currently living in Oklahoma City, OK. He earned a BA in English and Film Studies from Oklahoma State University in 2005. Christopher has contributed articles on film to various platforms, including ScreenRant, MovieWeb, Ranker, Flick Attack, The Cinematropolis, and LitReactor. He has been an active member of the Oklahoma Film Critics Circle since 2016.

Christopher has been writing professionally since 2012 and has published numerous articles covering movies, TV, books, and music. With The Cinematropolis, he provides coverage for the annual deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City. Beyond being a general movie enthusiast who enjoys watching any genre of film, Christopher has a specific passion for horror. He grew up watching the Universal Monster films from the 1930s onwards and particularly adores horror movies from the 1980s. He is also a devoted fan of David Lynch, with Twin Peaks being his favorite TV series of all time. Christopher's expertise and passion for film have led him to write about various topics, including the best war movies ever made, which are not only celebrated within the genre but also as cinematic masterpieces in general. He has also explored the world of martial arts through his writing about Lau Kar-Leung, a prominent figure who shaped the careers of several Hong Kong kung fu stars by teaching them his specialized and demanding martial arts discipline. Furthermore, Christopher's insightful analyses extend to television series, particularly science fiction. He delves into the complexities of the characters in Battlestar Galactica, examining the nuances and depths of both humans and Cylons. While acknowledging the complexity of many characters, he also identifies those who are more redeemable or more inherently evil, adding another layer to his exploration of this popular series





