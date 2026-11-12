Christopher Priest Declares Vampirella Writing Best in Career as Free Sampler and Manga Issue 8 Hit Release

Christopher Priest discusses his acclaimed run on Vampirella with Dynamite Entertainment, revealing new manga-inspired storytelling and strategies to boost reader engagement beyond mainstream superhero comics.

Christopher Priest has announced that the present Vampirella series for Dynamite Entertainment represents the finest writing of his comics career, even though it attracts less mainstream attention than titles from Marvel or DC. He is highlighted in a new interview in which he explains that the lack of a recognizable superhero such as Captain America is the main reason the book remains under‑the‑radar.

To help newcomers catch up, Dynamite has released a free digital sampler called the Vampler. The free download introduces the titular vampire and her supporting cast, with a concise overview of the character's premise that removes the need for prior knowledge. Priest says the sampler is designed to give fans a fast path into the series.

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Vampirella #8 marks a bold departure from continuity. The issue, written by Priest and drawn by newcomer manga artist Ziyan Qiu, adopts a manga‑inspired layout that reads from right to left in black and white with color accents. The story places the protagonist in an alternate world that blends ancient tradition with political futurism. A king of mystical Escala is murdered, forcing Vampirella to honour the martial virtue of wüde and confront the murderer she loves. The issue features new cover art by Lucio Parrillo and contributions from Derrick Chew, Joseph Michael Linsner, Elias Chatzoudis and special back‑cover artwork by Nishi Lee.

The publisher is approaching its 700th issue. Ergün Gündüz, the regular Turkish artist known for his vivid coloring, has been drawing the lead‑up to #700 and is currently working on #703 and #704. To keep the schedule on track, Dynamite brought in Davis Goetten to handle the issues leading to #700. Priest explains that he is writing arcs that occur both before and after the milestone, which requires extensive coordination to ensure that the narrative flows seamlessly between different artists.

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In addition to the manga issue, the current line of titles is slated to run through a number of upcoming releases. Issue #9 and #10 will continue the story, with Priest writing mid‑story arcs that involve a revenge plot against Dracula and a looming threat from a composite creature named Acampis. The series remains an active development in Priest's larger body of work, including forthcoming projects for DC and a Humanoids series called Babylon.

Priest's remarks highlight how he has used Vampirella to tackle major historical, political and social issues in America, especially during the Black Lives Matter movement. He claims that, despite the asymmetrical design of the comic's protagonist- a white female vampire in skimpy attire- he has been able to cover weighty subjects without the constraints typically associated with shared‑universe continuity.

The collaboration with longtime writer Matt Idelson, who is the father of Marvel character Everett K. Ross, is also noted. Priest incorporated Ross into the Dynamite universe as part of building a unique corner of the publisher's catalog. The partnership underscores how legacy characters can bridge different fictional worlds.

With the free sampler, the new manga issue, and the approaching 700th milestone, Priest and Dynamite are positioning Vampirella as a distinctive voice in genre comics. The series continues to attract readers who are looking for fresh takes on classic tropes, while Priest maintains that he has achieved his best storytelling in the new book.

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The upcoming issues, including #8's unique structure, aim to keep fans engaged while broadening the series' reach beyond traditional horror and vampire enthusiasts. The blend of new artistic talent, bold storytelling and strategic outreach places Vampirella at the forefront of contemporary comic innovation.