Christopher Nolan Subjected to Criticism for The Odyssey Cast Controversy

Film director Christopher Nolan has been criticized for the casting of The Odyssey, set to be released in July, for its 'bizarre' decisions and being accused of fuelling 'brutal repression'. The film is a retelling of Homer's epic the Odyssey, based on a £250 million budget and shot on IMAX 70mm cameras.

He is one of the industry's most celebrated directors, known for fronting films like Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight, Dunkirk and Interstellar . So it comes as a surprise that Christopher Nolan has been subjected to criticism for his latest project The Odyssey ahead of its July release.

The film is set to be an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic the Odyssey, which sees the Greek King embark on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War in a bid to reunite with his beloved wife Penelope. Despite the film being in the trusted hands of the Oscar-winning director, fans haven't quite got to grips with the casting yet.

In what has been dubbed his 'most extreme project to date' alongside an incredibly starry cast - the pressure for Nolan to win over critics is like no other. Already known for his impressive art and high-budget fare, Nolan's latest film could prove to be his most ambitious yet, with the $250 million budget the most expensive of his career, his first to be shot entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras





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Christopher Nolan The Odyssey Bizarre Casting Fueling Repression Star-Studded Cast Greek Epic Peloponnesian War Interstellar

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