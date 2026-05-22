Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' sparks backlash over casting choices, tackles mythological story

The recently released trailer of 'The Odyssey,' directed by Christopher Nolan, has received praise for its epic scale and practical effects, but there are also critical discussions surrounding the casting of some characters, particularly Helena of Troy, portrayed by Lupita Nyong'O. The controversy sparks off due to the decision to cast a black actress, causing backlash from a vocal minority who feel that the mythological story should be depicted with stereotypical white portrayals.

Christopher Nolan 's The Odyssey , the highly anticipated film, benefits from his recent Best Original Screenplay win and serves as his long-awaited 'dream feature.

' The trailer is well-received due to its epic scale, practical effects, and detailed portrayal of the star-crossed lovers, Helen and Menelaus. However, there are critical discussions surrounding the casting of Lupita Nyong'O as Helen of Troy, with some arguing for a white actor being a more appropriate choice. The director, however, addresses the controversy by stating her commitment to the role and her refusal to engage in defenses





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The Odyssey Christopher Nolan Trailer Casting Choices Lupita Nyong'o Helen Of Troy

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