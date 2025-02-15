Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Rounds Out Cast with Elliot Page, Himesh Patel and Jenna Ortega

Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey' is assembling a formidable cast. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel and Jenna Ortega are all set to star in this star-studded journey.

Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer 's epic poem, ' The Odyssey ,' is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. The Universal Pictures production boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Matt Damon , Tom Holland , Zendaya , Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway , Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and Jon Bernthal . While some roles might be limited to key scenes, Nolan is known for casting highly acclaimed actors even in minor parts.

Adding to the already impressive lineup, sources reveal that Elliot Page and Himesh Patel have recently joined the cast. The film follows the journey of King Odysseus, a Greek hero, as he endures a 10-year odyssey to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. This perilous voyage is fraught with divine intervention, monstrous encounters (including the infamous Cyclops), and the trials of maintaining his family and legacy.The details surrounding the characters are tightly guarded, but the casting of Jenna Ortega as Penelope adds a layer of intrigue. One possible interpretation is that she portrays a siren, a mythical creature known for luring sailors to their demise with enchanting songs. Odysseus famously bound himself to a mast to resist their allure. Another theory suggests that Ortega's role could be a goddess or even a statue, adding a mystical dimension to the narrative. Universal Pictures has maintained a veil of secrecy, declining to comment on the specific roles of the actors. The film is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, with production commencing in various global locations later this month





