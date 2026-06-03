Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey': Robert Pattinson Asked to Read Script Before Joining Star-Studded Cast

The upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic poem features an impressive ensemble cast, with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland leading the way. Robert Pattinson, who will play Antinous, revealed that he was the only actor who asked to read the script before signing on, leaving director Christopher Nolan surprised.

Christopher Nolan , renowned for his intricate storytelling and box office success, is set to helm ' The Odyssey ', an adaptation of Homer 's epic poem. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope, and Tom Holland as their son Telemachus.

The star-studded lineup also includes Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, John Leguizamo, and Elliot Page, among others. In a recent interview with GQ, Pattinson revealed that he was the only actor who asked to read the script before signing on, leaving Nolan surprised as other actors had simply agreed to join the project. Pattinson will portray Antinous, one of the suitors vying for Penelope's hand in Odysseus' absence.

The film promises to be one of the year's most anticipated releases, with Nolan's unique vision set to bring a fresh take on the ancient tale





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Christopher Nolan The Odyssey Homer Matt Damon Anne Hathaway Tom Holland Robert Pattinson Adaptation

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