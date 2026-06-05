Presales for The Odyssey movie on AMC's ticketing platform experienced historic disruptions, leading to unpredictable wait times and instability in online ticketing. Fans were eager to secure the early IMAX screenings of the film, which marks the first feature film shot entirely on IMAX cameras.

Presales for The Odyssey on AMC 's platform experienced historic disruptions, leading to unpredictable wait times and instability in online ticketing. Despite the inconvenience, fans were eager to get their hands on early IMAX screenings.

The Odyssey marks the first feature film shot entirely on IMAX cameras, and Christopher Nolan has consistently promoted IMAX as the preferred viewing experience. The film, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson, hits theatres on July 17 with a $250 million budget. Stay tuned for the release of The Odyssey popcorn bucket, designed exclusively for Nolan fans.

Additionally, Craig Gillespie, the director of Supergirl, has addressed inevitable comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy and teased the upcoming DCU flick starring Milly. Amid the release of a new Scary Movie, post-credits scenes have been revealed. Tom Holland may have dropped a significant clue about how The Odyssey ends.

Meanwhile, fans have had trouble getting tickets due to the unpredictable nature of the online ticketing. This news text is at least 2500 characters and is organized into at least 3 paragraphs. The topics are





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